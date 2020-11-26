The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 20 new and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in its Thursday press release.
Thursday's announcement brought the county's total number of cases to 907.
The Douglas Public Health Network is currently monitoring 13 residents who are hospitalized locally, 234 residents who are in isolation, and 453 contacts in quarantine.
The county team took time in its Thanksgiving Day release to remind people that a major reason the virus is spreading locally is because of group gatherings.
The county highlighted gatherings like in-person poker game nights, club meetings, professional association luncheons, committee planning sessions and holiday gift exchanges.
"We have has cases linked to all of these kinds of social gatherings locally," the release read. "We have mentioned these types of actions on numerous occasions in our updates, but people are still not taking our advice.
"How would you feel if you were responsible for passing this virus onto someone that you love, that might not be able to fight off the disease," the release read.
County officials stressed that everyone needed to be extra vigilant, especially during the holidays, to prevent further spread.
"If each and every individual in our county would make a real concerted effort to implement prevention measures into their daily routine, we could see a huge decrease in our COVID case numbers," the release read.
The Oregon Health Authority Thursday announced 15 fatalities related to the virus. Those who passed aged from 61 to 96 years old, and at least 13 had underlying health conditions.
The state agency announced 1,514 positive and presumptive cases in its Thursday report, the highest single-day total since the OHA began reporting case numbers in March.
Thursday's report pushed Oregon's total to 70,006 cases of the coronavirus A total of 882 Oregonians have perished as a direct result of the illness.
