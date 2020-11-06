The COVID-19 pandemic continues to sweep through Douglas County and the state, with both setting single-day records Saturday for most reported cases in a day.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the total number of confirmed and presumptive cases in the county to 457.
As of Saturday’s update, there were 404 positive cases to go with 53 presumptive cases.
Statewide, there were 988 new cases reported Saturday, shattering the daily record, and 13 new COVID-19-related deaths reported. The previous daily record was 805, which occurred on Thursday. Prior to that the record was 600 on Oct. 30.
Along with disturbing numbers from Douglas County, an Umpqua Community College student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from the college late Saturday night. According to the tweet, the student was last on campus in the UCC Fitness Center on Oct. 30 and also visited a computer lab. As a result, 24 students and two instructors are now in quarantine.
The coronavirus continues to hit many schools in Douglas County with announcements of two additional cases of COVID-19 since Friday night.
At least two more students in Douglas County tested positive for the coronavirus, according to announcements made by local school districts.
South Umpqua School District Superintendent Kate McLaughlin announced Friday evening that a student from Myrtle Creek Elementary School tested positive.
On Saturday afternoon, Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kevin Miller made a similar announcement about a student at McGovern Elementary School in Winston.
In both cases, the school districts and Douglas Public Health Network are asking students and staff that were in the same cohort as the child who was diagnosed with COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days.
There have now been at least 15 cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County public K-12 schools.
In addition to the most cases in a single day, The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced the county set a weekly record for most confirmed and presumptive cases in a week.
“Today, we sadly report that we have reached a number of records that we did not want to achieve. This week we recorded the highest weekly case total of positive and presumptive cases with 78 total cases. Which means that we recorded the most positive cases in a week with 67 cases, as well as the most presumptives in a week with 11. We have also exceeded the 500 mark with people that are being supported in isolation and quarantine with 514,” according to a statement from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
There have been 10 COVID-related deaths involving Douglas County residents. Six of those deaths were reported in the last 2½ weeks. Additionally, there are currently six Douglas County residents hospitalized. There are 79 people in isolation and 435 in quarantine.
The number of positive and presumptive cases in the county has gone from 179 on Sept. 1, to 249 on Oct. 1, to 387 on Nov. 1, to Saturday’s total of 457.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer stressed the importance of people staying home when they are sick to help protect others from getting sick. That means not only staying home from work and school, but also staying home from all other activities and social events, Dannenhoffer said in a posted statement.
“Please, if you are sick, even if you just have a runny nose or stuffy head, do not attend birthday parties, weddings, poker nights, prayer groups, church or go work out at the gym and expose others to your illness,” he said.
Dannenhoffer also said that in several cases, large local outbreaks involved people who were sick yet still chose to go to school or attend social functions.
He cited one case in which a local student was sick but went back to school before she was better.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority said Saturday 13 more people died from COVID-related causes, bringing the total number of deaths to 729. Of those deaths reported Saturday, six were from Multnomah County and four were from Washington County.
Across Oregon, there were 988 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 49,587 since the start of the pandemic. The largest number of reported cases Saturday were in Multnomah County (240), Clackamas (129), Jackson (78), and Lane and Marion counties, with 75 newly reported cases each.
Gov. Kate Brown tweeted about the high caseload Saturday.
“988. That’s more cases in a day than we once saw in a week, or a month. We have lost too many lives to COVID-19. It’s time to go on offense. To protect our families. Our loved ones with health conditions. With compromised immune systems. It’s on all of us to protect each other.”
The next drive-through testing clinic in Roseburg is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.
The first drive-thru clinic was held March 17 and since then, 1,747 people have been tested in 87 drive-thru clinics, while additional testing continues in hospitals, urgent cares and clinics. There have been a total of 16,448 negative test results countywide.
Dannenhoffer will continue his normal schedule of Facebook “Live Q & A Updates” next week, with events scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Friday on the Douglas Public Health Facebook page. Residents can submit their COVID-19 questions to Dannenhoffer during the live shows, and can also email questions to Facebookquestions@douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
Dannenhoffer and the Douglas Public Health Network team will respond to as many questions as they can during these weekly updates.
