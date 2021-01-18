The Douglas County COVID-19 Response team reported 10 new cases Sunday and 11 new cases Monday.
There were no new deaths reported.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 799 new cases Sunday and 666 new cases Monday.
The state reported three new deaths Monday and one new death Sunday.
The Oregon Health Authority reported the state continues to meet its 12,000 vaccinations per day goal. To date, 216,925 vaccinations have been given. In Douglas County, 2,349 people have been vaccinated so far.
For the most up-to-date information on where to get the vaccine once you become eligible for it, contact vaccines@douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
Douglas County also operates a COVID-19 hotline at 541-464-6550.
The county is working to increase the number of vaccinators that will be able to get people vaccinated.
"(W)e encourage you to contact your Doctor, Physician, Family Practitioner or the Medical Office you frequent and encourage them to sign up as a vaccinator, so you can possibly go to them for the vaccine once it is available," the response team said in a press release.
The vaccinations are still being given only to members of priority group 1a, which includes health care workers, first responders and nursing home residents and staff.
The state plans to move next to offering vaccinations to teachers, possibly as early as Jan. 25. After that, possibly by Feb. 8, people 80 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccination. Seniors younger than 80 will become eligible in a series of age-based waves after that.
The speed with which the supply of vaccines will become available to fill the demand remains unknown.
"While we are seeing high local demand for the vaccine, unfortunately the supply chain of vaccines has not caught up to the current demand. We continue to submit requests to OHA daily for more vaccines to be sent to Douglas County, so we can move forward with vaccinations for everyone that is eligible," the response team said.
Six county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, five locally and one out of the area. Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 513 people who are in isolation with the illness or quarantining because they've had contact with an infected person.
(4) comments
7 people were vaccinated in Douglas County yesterday, bringing its total to 2,349 doses administered since Douglas County received its first 1,595 doses on December 16. It took Douglas County over a month to administer the vaccine to 2.1% of its 112,251 residents. At this rate, it will take over 10 years for everyone in Douglas County to receive their two doses.
Of the 7 people who were vaccinated yesterday, 5 of those people received their second dose. In reality, only 2 people received their first vaccination yesterday. 169 people have received both of their two doses in Douglas County. That means 2,349 doses may have been administered in Douglas County, but only 2,180 people (1.8%) have received the vaccine.
Douglas County is the WORST County in Oregon for vaccinating its residents. No other County has vaccinated a lower percentage of its residents than Douglas County. Seven counties in Oregon have vaccinated over 6% of their residents. Below is the percentage of residents vaccinated in each of the 6 counties surrounding Douglas County.
Coos County -----------4.29%
Lane County ----------3.41%
Klamath County ------3.36%
Jackson County ------3.21%
Curry County ---------3.06%
Josephine County ---2.14%
Douglas County ------2.09%
All of this information is provided by the Oregon Health Authority on their vaccine dashboard. Unfortunately, the News-Review spam filter will not let me publish the link. However, you can get to it by going to the below link and scrolling down one half page and click on “Vaccination Trends.” Compare how POORLY Douglas County is doing compared to the other counties around it.
https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Israel are finally beginning to decline from record highs after it vaccinated 27% of its population.
Israel received their first doses of vaccine one week AFTER Douglas County received its first 1,595 doses. Yet, Israel was able to vaccinate 27% of its residents and Douglas County has only vaccinated 2.1% of its residents.
Meant to post this link with my last comment.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/coronavirus-cases-in-israel-are-finally-beginning-to-decline-from-record-highs-after-it-vaccinated-27-of-its-population/ar-BB1cRKPX
Oregon has received 335,075 doses of vaccine according to the CDC (below link). That is enough vaccine to vaccinate 7.9% of all Oregon residents. So far, Oregon has vaccinated 192,549 people. 118,151 unused doses remain in Oregon.
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.