Another death and 28 new cases were reported Wednesday by the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
A 75-year-old man died Tuesday after having tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 19. He was the 26th local person to die from the disease. No additional information was provided about the man.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman Wednesday extended condolences to the family but said more deaths are likely ahead.
"The deaths of seven Douglas County residents have been reported since this past Friday alone, and more losses are unfortunately likely in the days and weeks to come. With the current alarming increase in local COVID cases, it is more important than ever that community members do their part to slow the virus' spread by following local health officials' recommended safety measures," Freeman said in a press release.
The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen to 21. Nineteen of them are hospitalized locally and two out of the area.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said Tuesday in a Facebook Live session that the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine could be delivered to the hospital and given to hospital workers within the next two weeks.
Dannenhoffer also said Tuesday that he hopes to see 80% of the county vaccinated by July 4.
"It's going to be what I think is the equivalent of the 2020 moon shot," he said.
The Pfizer vaccine has been shown safe and effective, he said. The primary side effects appear to be related to the injection, including soreness in the arm and fatigue.
A second shot is needed 21 days after the first.
With both shots, the immunization has shown to be 95% effective.
Healthcare workers will be the first to receive the shots, followed by other essential workers and seniors. It could be available by May or June for most of the population, Dannenhoffer predicted.
Douglas Public Health Network is currently supporting 188 patients with active COVID-19 cases who are in isolation, and another 306 people in quarantine who have had contact with people with the illness.
Curry Manor Memory Care had six new cases and one new death, bringing it to 56 cases and three deaths overall, according to the Oregon Health Authority's weekly outbreak report published Wednesday.
The outbreak at Forest Hill Assisted Living has grown to 50 cases, up 20 from last week's report. It has had no deaths.
Umpqua Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had no new cases and no new deaths in this week's report.
Mercy Medical Center's outbreak increased by five cases over the week to 52.
The Roseburg VA Medical Center's outbreak added one case and is now at 21.
The Roseburg Fred Meyer's outbreak remained at six cases.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 30 new deaths and 1,243 new cases Wednesday. There are now 580 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, including 132 in intensive care unit beds.
Local health officials continue to urge county residents to wear masks.
In every one of Douglas County's outbreaks there's been a major break in the protocol of wearing masks, Dannenhoffer said.
"The reason the number's so high is because we are not wearing masks. It's the Halloween party where there was not a mask in sight. It is the church site where there was not a mask in sight. It was the church dinner where there were no masks at all," he said.
Health officials also are urging county residents to maintain 6 feet of social distance, stay home with sick, minimize travel and social gatherings and wash and sanitize hands regularly.
Another drive-thru testing clinic will be held Friday in Roseburg. County residents wanting tests should contact their primary care providers first. If you don't have one, you can contact Sutherlin Aviva Health Clinic at 541-459-3788.
