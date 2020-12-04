Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported three more COVID-19 deaths in its Friday update.
In all, 22 Douglas County residents have died from the coronavirus.
The 20th death was an 87-year-old man who died Monday. He was first diagnosed on Nov. 1. The man, a veteran, was in hospice and died at his home. Douglas Public Health Network was informed of the death Thursday night.
The 21st death was an 89-year-old man who also died in hospice at home. County officials were informed of his death Thursday. The man was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 12 and hospitalized the same day, but later released.
The 22nd death was a 63-year-old woman who died Friday morning at the hospital. She was diagnosed and admitted to the hospital on Nov. 21.
“Douglas County today is reporting three new COVID-related deaths of local residents. On behalf of my family, my fellow Board of Commissioners, Dr. Dannenhoffer, DPHN staff and the DCCRT team, we send our sincere condolences and prayers to the family, friends and neighbors of these cherished residents,” said commissioner Tim Freeman in a press release. “We are logging new COVID cases at an unprecedented rate in Douglas County, and unfortunately we are likely to see more tragic deaths in the weeks to come. The only way to reverse this trend is to take personal actions to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe. This includes following the precautions outlined in this report.”
The total case count went up by 26 people to 1,036, with 25 new people tested positive and one new presumptive case
There are 15 Douglas County resident hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 locally and two out of the area.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team also continued explaining why people should wear a mask. On Friday, the team pointed out that masks can be creative, fun and look good.
"When it comes to face coverings, many people shudder at the thought of how a mask will make them look," the daily update read. "Well, we are here to tell you that they can be an awesome fashion statement, too. We are all in the same boat with wearing masks, so why not have some fun with the look and design?"
Masks can be safely embellished with paint, ribbon, buttons or stickers as well.
Thank you for encouraging people to wear mas\ks. It's such a small thing to ask people to do. Especially when we consider the hard work that our healthcare workers are doing. Especially when considering othere essential workers, like those grocery store workeres. And farm workers. And butchers. And others who help put food on our tables.
And if you think it is too much trouble to wear a mask, or you simply don't care, then think about the small business owners who are stuck in this muddle until we get this plague under control.
I can't stress what you said enough. Working at Costco I'd say the mask thing is a lot better since we went to the strict "everyone wears a mask correctly at all times or you don't shop period" deal. But theres still a few that still wanna challenge it. Yesterday there was a couple shopping. An employee noticed the husband either didn't have it on or didn't have it on correctly. Asked him politely to put it on, told her to f-off. She called a manager over. Unknown to me any of this was going on this couple was walking towards me and the manager went up to the man and politely explained to him the store policy and why its important to wear his mask correctly. I kid you not when saying this, probably used the f-word no less than 10 times. Things like "get an f-ing life!" Something about how he was gonna call his attorney. Basically just made a fool out of himself shouting at the top of his lungs thinking he was intimidating. Needless to say his membership was revoked for his behavior. That was probably one of the very few times in my life I ever wanted to knock someone out, the fact that I would no longer have a job and protentional assault charge against me kept me from doing so.
I mentioned this before in another comment, but another thing we also did was ban people from coming in with those face shields that are like the size of a playing card that do nothing to protect you or anyone near you. Manager had told someone last week they couldn't wear that and handed them a proper mask. Proceeded to tell the manager that she was gonna complain to OSHA and to just get the paper work and they'll do it in the store right than and now. The manager told her he didn't know what paper work she was talking about. OSHA is what you complain to if theres something unsafe at your own job, not to complain about something you don't like at a store such as a store policy thats pretty much identical to a state guideline from a state government mandate. She gave up with arguing with the manager and eventually left the store.
I am SO happy to hear Costco has put their foot down on that tiny shields. They are a complete joke. Now if only your manager would get Riley a portable heater for those cold days when she is outside wiping down carts. Poor thing,
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team's press release today announced the number of negative test results will no longer be provided making it impossible for me to calculate coronavirus positivity in Douglas County as I had been doing in the past. Three days after Douglas County was classified as the “highest risk of rampant coronavirus spread” by the Oregon Health Authority is certainly a noteworthy time to be changing and deleting coronavirus statistics that have been published since March.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 279 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 248.6 today for Douglas County, which is greater than the maximum of 200 required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to reopen and is nearly five times greater than the school reopening metric maximum of 50.
Roseburg Veterans Affairs reported 2 new coronavirus cases since yesterday on their national website, bringing their total to 106 cases and 3 deaths.
The Oregon Health Authority reported a RECORD 2,144 new coronavirus cases and a RECORD 30 deaths today in Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority also tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported 13 ICU beds and 110 non-ICU beds are available in Region 3 today. 51 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today. There were a RECORD 193 new coronavirus cases reported in Region 3 today.
According to the article, "The 20th death was an 87-year-old man who died Monday. He was first diagnosed on Nov. 1. The man, a veteran, was in hospice and died at his home. Douglas Public Health Network was informed of the death Thursday night."
What the article failed to mention was the 87-year old man died in his home eleven days ago on November 23.
