While Douglas County had just one new positive case of COVID-19, the state reported 550 new cases of coronavirus, according to the Friday update from the Oregon Health Authority.
The new cases in the state’s report mark the highest single-day total of positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported one new case Friday but has seen a large spike in the number of people in quarantine. As of midnight Thursday, there were 230 county residents under quarantine, an increase of 121 in a two-day period.
Winston Middle School reported Thursday that a student had tested positive for COVID-19, but that no one else in the school community would be asked to quarantine.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said the parents quarantining once the child started feeling sick.
“This is yet another case of a positive COVID test in our local schools, however, the response is different than others thanks to the parents diligence in quarantining and then testing their child while the child was still contagious, ensuring that the child didn’t expose any other of their fellow students or teachers,” he said. “The school administration has worked very closely with DPHN and myself to evaluate risk of exposure and have deemed that the child did not expose any other people while at school and therefore there is no need for quarantine.
“Kudos to these parents for doing the right thing in taking their child out of school when they were sick and therefore reducing the transmission of this serious virus.”
Six county residents are receiving hospital care due to the coronavirus — one out of the county — and the Douglas Public Health Network is monitoring 50 county residents in isolation.
Of the 550 new positive and presumptive cases reported by the Oregon Health Authority Friday, half of those cases reside in the Portland metropolitan area. The authority attributed 135 new cases to Multnomah County, 91 to Washington County and 48 to Clackamas County.
The Salem metropolitan area — which consists primarily of Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties — were attributed to 83 of the new cases, while Lane County reported 52.
In addition to the new cases, the Oregon Health Authority announced three more deaths in its Friday report. The three COVID-19 patients, ranging in age from 68 to 82, all reportedly had underlying health conditions.
People who have a cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, or sudden loss of taste or smell should stay home and contact their health provider.
Douglas County now has coronavirus cases in 1 preschool, 3 different middle schools, 3 different high schools and UCC. Coronavirus is now in a total of 8 Douglas County schools we know of so far and new schools are added to the list every day. After every announced case of coronavirus in a school, Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer says, “We deem that the risk is low to the school community and DPHN continues to be available to support the families that are quarantining."
This is the same Dr. Dannenhoffer who, contrary to world experts, advised Douglas County School Superintendents (below link) to NOT close schools to minimize the spread of coronavirus, arguing closing schools would increase coronavirus spread.
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/gov-kate-brown-announces-school-closures-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/article_fc86767e-11b1-5cb8-ae47-322562230a65.html
Roseburg Veterans Affairs reported another new coronavirus case this afternoon giving the VA a total of 45 cases. Roseburg VA now reports 8 active cases, 2 of which are employees according to the VA’s national website (below link). The Roseburg VA has now reported 6 new coronavirus cases in the past week. This comes two weeks after the Oregon Health Authority identified Roseburg VA as a workplace outbreak.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
