A second Douglas County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
The 80-year-old male died at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield earlier today after testing positive on Friday and being hospitalized on Sunday.
“It is with a heavy heart that we are reporting the passing of another beloved resident of our county from the coronavirus. My fellow Douglas County Board of Commissioners, (Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer) and I share in the deep sadness this brings to the family and friends of this cherished man. On behalf of my family, my fellow commissioners, and the entire DCCRT team, we send them our sincerest sympathies,” said Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman.
The first Douglas County resident has died from COVID-19 in July at a Texas medical facility after traveling to the state.
What a bunch of hypocrites our County Commissioners are. "Deep sadness," "cherished man," BS. Let me repeat EXACTLY what Commissioner Freeman said about coronavirus during a Board of Commissioners meeting in March, AFTER Oregon had already experienced its first deaths;
1. “There is no call for social distancing.”
2. “There is no call to close events.”
3. “People should go about their lives.”
4. “This virus, like most viruses, will cycle through and we’ll move on to the next thing.”
All of our County Commissioners downplayed and trivialized coronavirus from the start. They supported, encouraged and contributed money to businesses that defied the Governor’s shutdown order. Then they held a press conference and patted themselves on their collective backs whey they announced Douglas County was the FIRST County in Oregon to reopen businesses.
The public, us residents, never had a say regarding the reopening of Douglas County businesses. The Commissioner’s decision to reopen Douglas County never made it onto a Board of Commissioners meeting agenda. They made the decision to reopen Douglas County in a back room somewhere and subjected county residents to 500% more coronavirus cases, and now the second death since that decision was made for us.
Douglas County Commissioners’ leadership during this pandemic has been grossly negligent and placed residents in danger. Their secrecy and reckless actions have directly contributed to two deaths and probably more in the future. In my opinion, the ONLY reason Commissioner Freeman expressed condolences is in hopes the County and his fellow Commissioners personally can avoid a law suit for disregarding their legal duty to protect the public safety of Douglas County residents. I know if it was my family member who died, I would be suing the Commissioners for everything they have. Without their negligence, neither death may have occurred.
