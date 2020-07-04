Douglas County reported six new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
Of these, three are confirmed and three are presumptive, meaning they have not received a test result but have symptoms and have been in contact with someone who tested positive.
The new cases bring the county's total for confirmed and presumptive cases combined to 49.
Of these, two are hospitalized and 15 are in isolation.
To date, there have been no COVID-19 deaths reported in Douglas County. 5,146 people have tested negative for the illness.
