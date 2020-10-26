A 64-year-old Douglas County man has passed away from the coronavirus, marking the county's third death attributed to COVID-19 since Saturday.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced the death of the county resident who passed away at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland on Sunday — marking the fourth death in in less than a week in connection with the coronavirus. Prior to Monday, Oct. 19, only four deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.
"It is truly heartbreaking that we are announcing another COVID-19 related death today," Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said in Monday's report. "We have now lost three beloved Douglas County residents in the last two days.
"On behalf of my family, my fellow Board of Commissioners, (Douglas County Public Health Officer) Dr. (Bob) Dannenhoffer, (Douglas Public Health Network) staff and the DCCRT team, we send our sincere condolences and prayers to all the family members and friends."
"Over the last six weeks we have seen a 45% increase in reported cases in Douglas County, and we also sadly reported four of our eight deaths," Freeman continued. "As you can see this virus continues to be actively spreading in our communities. We cannot stress enough the importance of staying vigilant in protecting yourselves, the ones you love and all of our communities from the continued spread of this deadly virus!"
In its Monday report, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced one new confirmed positive and one presumptive case of the coronavirus, raising the county's total to 351 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The Douglas Public Health Network is currently monitoring 49 patients in isolation and 256 in quarantine. Three Douglas County residents are hospitalized locally.
In the Oregon Health Authority's Monday update, two deaths were reported, one of which was a 61-year-old Douglas County man who passed away Sunday. The other was a 96-year-old Washington County woman, and both were reported to have had underlying health conditions.
There have been 655 COVID-19-related deaths statewide as of the Oregon Health Authorities Monday report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.