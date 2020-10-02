Douglas County reported three new positive COVID-19 test results since noon Thursday, bringing the total to 252.
There are three coronavirus patients hospitalized; one out of the area and the other two locally.
“Three new cases today means we are still on a case increase trend,” a press release from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said. “This should be very concerning to everyone. We have worked so hard to minimize the spread of the virus, but the numbers are son the rise. So, again we would like to remind our residents that this is not a time to let your guard down. We continue to urge residents to protect themselves and their loved ones by following these simple, basic health and safety precautions: washing your hands, staying six feet apart, staying home if you are sick, minimizing travel and wearing a mask were recommended.”
The COVID-19 Response Team attributes the most recent cases to social gatherings where guidelines were not being followed.
The statewide total cases rose to 34,163 Friday, with three more confirmed deaths and 314 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The newest reported deaths were an 80-year-old Wasco County woman, an 83-year-old Lane County man and an 84-year-old Marion County man. All had underlying conditions.
Roseburg Veterans Affairs reported 1 more new coronavirus case this afternoon, bringing their total to 33 cases.
Oregon VA has reported 284 cases and 14 deaths.
U.S. VA has reported 62,200 cases and 3,455 deaths.
US active military has reported 64,329 cases and 97 deaths.
