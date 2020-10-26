The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported Sunday two more area deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the county's death toll to seven.
Two area residents, a 66-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, both reportedly passed away Saturday after both returned positive COVID-19 tests the previous Monday.
Due to the privacy of the affected families, no further information was provided in Sunday's report.
The county's response team reported one new positive case of COVID-19 and one presumptive case, bringing the county's total case count to 349. The county has reported 16 positive or presumptive cases since Wednesday.
The Douglas Public Health Network is currently monitoring 49 cases in isolation and another 251 in quarantine.
The total of 300 contacts in isolation or quarantine "represents a snapshot of the significant amount of work being done by our county and our public health to help control the spread of COVID-19," the response team said in its Sunday update.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 366 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 42,101 cases. While the OHA's Sunday report did not include the two Douglas County deaths, those will likely be reflected in an upcoming health authority report this week.
The Douglas Public Health Network announced changes to its virtual "town hall" meetings it hosts on Facebook. The meetings, which have been hosted by Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer live Tuesdays and Fridays on the network's Facebook page, are now moving to 6 p.m. on Fridays only. Instead of a live question-and-answer session, interested viewers are being asked to e-mail their questions to Dr. Bob at Facebookquestions@douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
The next Facebook Q&A will be held Friday.
(2) comments
By the way, your headline is wrong. It was 3 DEATHS over the weekend.
1 more DEATH was reported today by our County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team, the fourth death in the last five days. 2 more new coronavirus cases were also reported today bringing Douglas County’s total to 351 cases and 8 deaths.
Two of the four recent deaths occurred 6 days after being admitted at Mercy Medical Center. One death occurred 30 days after being admitted at OHSU in Portland and one person died in-residence. The Oregon Health Authority has identified BOTH Mercy Medical Center and Roseburg Veterans Affairs Hospital as having on-going workplace outbreaks among their employees. Meanwhile, neither hospital mentions their outbreak status on their Facebook page to warn their prospective patients.
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team reported 32 coronavirus cases and received 660 test results over the past week. Dividing 32 cases by 660 test results gives Douglas County a 7-day positive test rate of 4.9% today.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 72 new coronavirus cases today and reported 519 cases and 7 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 335 new coronavirus cases today. The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon is 6.4% today.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.