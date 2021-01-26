The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported two new deaths Sunday.

A 66-year-old man who died Wednesday was confirmed positive for COVID-19 post-mortem Saturday.

An 82-year-old man was diagnosed Jan. 13 and died Saturday.

The response team reported 11 new cases Sunday and 24 new cases Monday.

Eighth grade students at Winston Middle School will be working on school work in Google classroom this week, following a positive COVID-19 test.

Winston Middle School Principal David Welker said Sunday that the school was notified by Douglas Public Health Network about the positive test. Students in eighth grade are asked to quarantine for 10 days and monitor symptoms for 14 days.

Both seventh and eighth graders attend Winston Middle School, but the seventh graders and staff members were allowed to continue school on-site.

The 10-day quarantine guidelines follow the latest state guidelines, which state, “Although a 14-day quarantine is the safest option to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others, close contacts who have not developed any symptoms may consider ending quarantine after 10 days without any testing, or after 7 days with a negative result on a COVID-19 viral test collected within 48 hours before ending quarantine.”

Eighth grade students may return to on-site learning on Feb. 1. These students should not be at school for any reason, including open gym.

The county’s first mass vaccination event on Saturday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds led to 753 county residents in group 1a receiving their vaccines. Group 1a includes health care workers, first responders and staff and residents in nursing homes.

The COVID-19 response team said it hopes to hold similar events for eligible populations as vaccines become available. So far, though, demand has exceeded supply, according to the response team.

K-12 teachers and staff, early learning workers and child care providers became eligible for vaccines Monday.

The next group to become eligible will be seniors 80 or older, the week of Feb. 7. Seniors 75 and older become eligible the week of Feb. 14. Seniors 70 and older become eligible Feb. 21 and seniors 65 and older become eligible Feb. 28.

Statewide, there are about 105,000 educators and 795,000 seniors 65 and older. There are approximately 2,900 public school employees in Douglas County.

Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said in a Facebook Live session Friday that 42 organizations, including clinics like Aviva Health and Evergreen, have signed up to be vaccinators. He said he hoped most seniors would be able to obtain vaccinations through their regular doctors as they became eligible.

So far, 308,051 vaccinations have been given in Oregon, 3,451 of them in Douglas County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Local Public Health had received 1,900 vaccines as of Monday and had deployed all of them to local vaccinators. Those numbers don’t include sites that received vaccines directly from the federal or state government, like the Roseburg VA Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Emergency Medical Services, the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians and nursing home facilities.

For more information about getting vaccines or volunteering to give them, email vaccines@douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.

The Roseburg VA Medical Center is setting up appointments for veteran patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To qualify for the current round of COVID-19 vaccinations at the VA, veterans must be 75 or older, or be homeless, or be frontline essential workers, hemodialysis or organ transplant patients, or chemotherapy patients receiving care at a clinic or hospital. For more information, call 541-440-1000 or reach out to your primary care team.

Eleven Douglas County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, nine locally and two out of the area.

Statewide, 435 new cases were reported Monday and two new deaths.