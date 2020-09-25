The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported two new positive test results for coronavirus in its noon update Thursday.
The new cases — coupled with two previously presumptive cases which returned positive test results — brings the county’s total number of positive and presumptive cases to 223, an increase of 13 since Sunday.
Five residents are currently hospitalized, one of which is being cared for outside the county, while 34 individuals are currently in isolation.
Additionally, Thursday’s report noted 100 negative test results for a total of 12,538.
A drive-thru testing clinic will be held Friday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Statewide, 382 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported Thursday, and the Oregon Health Authority reported two more deaths, raising COVID-19’s death toll to 539 in Oregon.
The jump in positive cases reported Thursday was the highest spike the OHA had seen since mid-July.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 2 new coronavirus cases today, giving Douglas County a total of 225 cases and 4 deaths.
The new cases again correspond to 2 new cases reported since yesterday by the Roseburg VA which now has reported a total of 31 cases and appears to be experiencing a workplace outbreak among their staff and employees.
The Oregon Health Authority confirmed yesterday that Douglas County’s 4th death occurred on Sunday at Mercy Medical Center, information our County Commissioners omitted from their press release.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team has reported 23 coronavirus cases and received 608 test results over the past week. Dividing 23 cases by 608 test results gives a 7-day positive test rate of 3.8% for Douglas County today.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported a RECORD high 69 new coronavirus cases and two deaths today, one each in Lane and Jackson Counties. The six counties surround Douglas County also reported a RECORD 384 cases and 4 deaths over the past week and total cases of 3,151 with 30 deaths.
The Oregon Health Authority reported a RECORD high 449 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths today. The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon is 5.9% today.
Be Forewarned. Roseburg's Veterans Affairs appears to be currently undergoing a workplace outbreak. Several staff and employees have recently tested positive for coronavirus.
