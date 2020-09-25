The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported two new positive test results in its noon update Friday.
The new cases — coupled with two previously presumptive cases which returned positive test results — brings the county’s total number of positive and presumptive cases to 225, an increase of 15 since Sunday.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 457 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, the state’s largest daily total since the the start of the pandemic.
Officials attributed the rise in cases to Labor Day celebrations, the return of college students to campus and the interruption of testing during recent wildfires in Oregon.
Last week health experts said the rate of transmission of COVID-19 was in a “downward trend,” however this week cases are once again increasing.
More than 32,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Oregon, since the start of the pandemic. The death toll is 542.
On Thursday, officials reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at a seafood processing plant on Oregon’s coast where 79 people tested positive.
Other recent outbreaks have been linked to college students in Greek houses, university parties and a prayer group, officials said.
The availability of coronavirus testing in Oregon decreased last week due to the massive wildfires and the hazardous air quality that stretched across the state.
Many outdoor testing sites in Oregon and the state’s laboratory that processes and holds tests were closed for a portion of the week.
Officials say that it is unclear what effects the evacuations, due to recent wildfires in Oregon, and the poor air quality might have on COVID-19 transmission.
(7) comments
Oregon’s eviction moratorium is set to expire on Sept. 30 and the state has not taken steps to extend the protections. Many Oregon County Commissions have stepped up.
https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2020/09/multnomah-county-extends-eviction-moratorium-to-january.html
Our Douglas County Commissioners reported 4 new coronavirus cases in Douglas County today, bringing the total to 229 cases and 4 deaths. Douglas County now has exactly 200 more cases and 4 more deaths than it had when our County Commissioners decided unilaterally in June to re-open Douglas County.
Our County Commissioners have reported Douglas County had 21 coronavirus cases and received 598 test results over the past week. Dividing 21 cases by 598 test results gives a 7-day positive test rate of 3.5% for Douglas County today.
Our County Commissioners are now blaming residents for not following guidelines as the reason for the recent increase in Douglas County coronavirus cases. County Commission Chairman Chris Boice takes no responsibility for his actions after conducting a recent anti-mask rally at the County Courthouse. He just points his finger at us residents as the problem.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported a RECORD tying 69 new coronavirus cases and over 25% of all cases reported in Oregon today. The six counties surround Douglas County also reported a RECORD high 415 cases and 4 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 267 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths today. The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon is 5.7% today.
SARS-CoV-2 says, emphatically: Boice! My choice!
Our County Commissioners won't provide this information, but chances are at least 4 of the latest cases in Douglas County occurred at the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Hospital which has reported 6 new cases over the past 5 days. According to the VA's website (below link), at least two of the new cases were VA employees.
It is likely the Roseburg VA will be declared a workplace outbreak next Thursday by the Oregon Health Authority. Our County Commissioners know this but, like previous workplace outbreaks, refuse to warn vulnerable people to avoid the VA until control of the disease is ascertained. Instead, our County Commissioners appear willing to risk the lives of Douglas County residents while planning their next anti-mask rally. Chances are the Commissioners wouldn’t take that same risk if it involved one of their friends or family members.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
"The Oregon Health Authority reported 457 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, the state’s largest daily total since the the start of the pandemic."
Why isn't that the headline?
A record tying 19 states reported over 1,000 coronavirus cases yesterday.
Coronavirus in Oregon: officials announce highest daily case count since start of pandemic.
https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2020/09/coronavirus-in-oregon-officials-announce-highest-daily-case-count-since-start-of-pandemic.html
