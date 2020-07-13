The first Douglas County resident has died from COVID-19, according to county officials.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said the person died at a Texas medical facility on Sunday.
Dannenhoffer received notice of the death Monday afternoon, from public health officials in Lubbock, Texas.
The Douglas County resident had traveled to Texas, and while there the person tested positive and was being treated for COVID-19 at a medical facility in that state.
“Today is an extremely heartbreaking day,” Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said in a prepared statement.
“The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are deeply saddened by the report of our first death of a county resident from the coronavirus. To the family and friends of this cherished individual, on behalf of my family, the fellow Board of Commissioners and the DCCRT team, please accept our sincere sympathies.”
At this time, in the interest of privacy for the individual’s loved ones, no additional information will be released pending notification of family members, the Douglas Public Health Network said in a press release.
This is the first known death from COVID-19 of a Douglas County resident.
As of noon Monday, the total number of cases (confirmed and presumptive) in Douglas County was at 65. The new case brought the total to 66, the DPHN said.
There have been 5,971 negative tests performed.
(3) comments
Lubbock County has a little over twice the population of Douglas County, with about 50-60 times the numbers of cases and deaths. Do we know whether the infection was acquired here, there, or in between?
Roseburg’s Veterans Affairs hospital reported 2 new coronavirus cases yesterday (below link), bringing the VA’s total cases to 11. Roseburg’s VA is reporting 3 of the cases are “active,” while the other 8 cases are described as “convalescent.”
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
These 2 new cases at Roseburg’s VA should bring the total number of Douglas County’s coronavirus cases to at least 68.
The article indicates Dr. Dannenhoffer received notice of Saturday’s death on Monday afternoon. Yet, Saturday’s noon update of the Douglas County Commissioner’s COVID-19 (below link) indicated only one person from Douglas County was in the hospital and that was Jose Jimenez who is still hospitalized in a Portland hospital. If this person was being treated in a Lubbock, Texas hospital and Mr. Jimenez was being treated in a Portland hospital, shouldn’t the noon update have indicated two people were hospitalized instead of one? Are there other Douglas County people hospitalized we don't know about?
http://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/07-11-20-DCCRT-NOON-CASE-UPDATE-COVID-19.pdf
