A historic $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law Friday by President Donald Trump is intended to spread some relief across those most financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill, known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), includes assistance for six main groups that would see the widest-reaching impacts: individuals, small businesses, big corporations, hospitals and public health, federal safety net, state and local governments and education.
Under the plan, single Americans would receive $1,200, married couples would get $2,400 and parents would see $500 for each child under age 17.
These amounts are dependent upon the taxpayer's adjusted gross income. Single adults must have an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less to get the full amount.
Married couples with no children earning $150,000 or less would receive a total of $2,4000, while someone filing as head of household would receive the full payment if they earn $112,500 or less.
The Internal Revenue Service will base the payments on a person’s adjusted gross income on his or her 2018 tax return or their 2019 return, if filed.
Some readers shared how they will spend their stimulus checks. Below is a sampling:
Samantha Key, of Roseburg, said that if her family receives these relief funds, she will pay her mortgage and utilities and use whatever is left to buy meat.
Keeli Gage said she would be using the funds for child care so she could continue working.
Tina and Charlie Parker, of Roseburg, said they are still working and will use the funds to buffer their savings.
Not everyone is eligible for the stimulus payment. The plan excludes anyone who isn’t a child and who can be claimed as someone else’s dependent, such as some high-school students, college students and some disabled and elderly people.
Karen Welty, of Winston, doesn't think she will get the payment, but is grateful for the package.
"I think it's great. My husband and I wont get any, but that's OK," Welty said. "We would probably use it for fun if we had the extra money. We are fine, we have the money to pay our bills."
Suzanne Dudek, of Winston, said she didn't know a lot about the bill or if she would qualify, but she would use it to help with the home remodel she is currently in the midst of.
Tasha Oliverson, of Roseburg, says the checks are not enough, but they are a start.
"We will at least be able to feed our family for awhile," Oliverson said. "But who knows how long this will go on for."
As soon as we get our money, assuming it's safe, my wife and I are going to spend it all at local restaurants and stores to encourage businesses to rehire their former employees and help get our local economy going again.
