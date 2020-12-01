An additional 13 Douglas County residents tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tuesday's daily update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
This brings the total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic to 976.
As of noon Tuesday, 20 county residents are hospitalized because of the coronavirus, 19 locally and one out of the area.
Throughout the state an additional 24 deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 936.
Oregon Health Authority also announced 1,233 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 76,654.
County officials are devoting this week to reminding people to wear a mask, which are recommended by Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer, the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"The other day during a virtual meeting our team made an interesting observation about the many sacrifices that have been made by citizens on behalf of the United States of America, that have allowed us the freedoms we share today," the daily update read. "For many centuries, soldiers, citizens and countrymen have bravely fought in battles to establish, preserve and protect our freedoms as United States citizens. The sacrifices made by these brave men and women were for the greater good of our nation, and many gave the ultimate price for our freedom. The first recorded COVID related death of a U.S. Citizen was on February 28, 2020, and as of today, December 1, 2020, the COVID virus has taken the lives of 268,626 U.S. citizens. To put things into perspective, the United States reported that a total of 291,557 lives were lost in World War II during battles from 1941-1945. At our current rate of COVID infection and deaths, it is predicted that we will surpass the number of lives lost in ALL of WWII by the end of the year, in just 10 months, with COVID deaths."
The COVID-19 Response Team also provided these tips to help stop the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash and sanitize your hands regularly.
- Wear a mask when around others not from your household.
- Stay 6 feet apart.
- Stay home from work, school and play if you're sick.
- Minimize travel.
- Minimize social gatherings.
Douglas Public Health Network was supporting 583 people as of Tuesday; 183 in isolation and 400 in quarantine.
Both county and statewide numbers for negative test results were unusually low for the past few days. Oregon Health Authority said this was because of a technical issue that created a backlog of unprocessed test results.
(3) comments
The article may not have mentioned it, but the 24 deaths reported Tuesday is a RECORD number of Oregon coronavirus deaths for one day. Oregon also had 89 deaths in the past week which is also a new record. And neither of these numbers includes the 96 year old Douglas County woman who died on Sunday.
According to the article, “County officials are devoting this week to reminding people to wear a mask, which are recommended by Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer, the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Does this mean our County Commissioners are now going to hold a pro-mask rally at the County Courthouse to offset the anti-mask rally led by Commission Chairman Chris Boice?
Does this mean our County Commissioners are now going to conduct radio interviews to commend people for wearing masks to offset Commission Chairman Chris Boice’s radio interview commending people for NOT wearing masks?
Gov. Kate Brown today announced updates to the state's COVID-19 county risk levels. Douglas County is still graded an EXTREME RISK, the highest risk level and must close in-door dining, theaters, fitness centers and bars until at least December 17.
This comes two days after Douglas County Commissioners published a graph in the News-Review indicating and saying cases had dropped in Douglas County, while knowing testing had been cut in half. We don’t need our County Commissioners minimizing testing and giving people a false sense of security at a time when the Governor and the Oregon Health Authority has reconfirmed Douglas County is an EXTREME RISK for coronavirus.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/gov-updates-covid-19-county-risk-levels-25-counties-to-be-in-extreme-risk-level/ar-BB1bxMao
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.