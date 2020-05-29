The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Douglas County is now at 26, according to a county press release.
The Douglas Public Health Network is continuing to hold testing clinics a few times a week while local hospitals, urgent cares and health clinics also continue testing.
Of the 26 positive cases, 23 have recovered, which the health network defines as having a patient recovering from all symptoms after a positive test, according to the release.
“Although our cases have been fairly steady for several weeks, we expected to have new cases in Douglas County. In addition to our regular testing clinics, epidemiological contact tracing and isolation support for our positive cases, we have also been spending the last several weeks preparing for a possible surge.
“We are more prepared now than we were at the beginning of this pandemic and will continue to do the vital and important public health work of providing locally relevant correct information, testing, and epidemiology investigations.” said Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer in a press release.
The first positive COVID-19 case in Douglas County was announced on March 8, 2020.
Democratic State legislators are upset they weren’t notified for six day after one of their Republican counterparts tested positive for coronavirus, arguing the lack of transparency may have increased their risk of contracting the potentially deadly infection.
This begs the question why do these politicians deserve to know when one of their co-workers tests positive for coronavirus. After all, Douglas County Public Health Network refuses to notify coworkers when someone tests positive for coronavirus in Douglas County. Why do politicians deserve any better?
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/callous-liars-pennsylvania-democrats-say-gop-put-them-at-risk-by-hiding-members-positive-covid-19-test/ar-BB14HMaA?li=BBnb7Kz
