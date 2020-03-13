The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is making a few changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic but is continuing to serve 24/7, according to Brad O'Dell, the sheriff's spokesman.
Deputies and the sheriff's patrol division are still serving and will be available 24/7, O'Dell said, however, they will be taking additional precautions to reduce any risks. Reports may be taken by telephone when circumstances allow, O'Dell said.
The corrections division has a "heightened intake screening process," which includes taking additional sanitary precautions.
"We encourage inmate visitors to utilize video visitation from any computer equipped with a webcam ... in lieu of in-person visitation," O'Dell said. Those online visitations can be held at www.icsolutions.com.
The sheriff's office is placing a temporary hold on the processing of new concealed handgun license applications, which require fingerprints and photographs. Those who have appointments scheduled during this timeframe will be rescheduled when the sheriff's office resumes normal operation and given priority.
Renewal applications that do not require new fingerprints and photographs will still be processed.
"We are continuing to be engaged and work with county and state stakeholders," O'Dell said. "This situation is very fluid and the temporary changes may be modified. We will always strive to work in the best interest of our community."
