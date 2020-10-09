The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported seven new positive test results in its Friday noon update, raising the county’s total to 282 positive and presumptive cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
The county has recorded 82 new cases of COVID-19 since reaching 200 on Sept. 17.
Three Douglas County residents are currently hospitalized locally due to the coronavirus. The Douglas Public Health Network is now caring for 35 residents in isolation, an increase of six from Thursday. An additional 130 contacts are in self-quarantine.
“These results show that nearly all Oregonians understand it’s important to wear a mask, but fewer Oregonians believe they’re at risk of getting sick and too many people are socializing indoors in bigger groups,” according to the COVID-19 response team. “It’s hard to sustain the changes we’ve all had to make in our lives to keep ourselves and others safe from COVID-19. But we won’t be able to prevent more infections, and get more schools and businesses open in Oregon until more people act with urgency and avoid the social super-spreader gatherings that have driving COVID-19 transmission and disease in Oregon.”
The Oregon Health Authority reported 425 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 597.
A 73-year-old Lane County man and an 86-year-old Wasco County woman both passed on Sept. 30, and both had underlying health conditions. A 91-year-old Multnomah County woman tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 18, and evidence of an underlying health condition was still being confirmed.
In two recent surveys conducted by the DHM Research and reported to the OHA, most respondents said they are working to maintain public safety protocols: eight out of 10 report wearing masks while in public indoor spaces, two of three reported avoiding crowded public spaces, and six out of 10 try to practice the recommended social distancing of 6 feet of personal space.
Conversely, half of Oregonians answering the survey reported attending four or more social gatherings in the previous two weeks.
Additionally, the OHA has made changes to the way it reports recovered cases of COVID-19.
Prior to May 1, the OHA would periodically telephone COVID-19 cases and ask if those infected were still experiencing symptoms to assess when they had recovered. Those who reported no further symptoms would then be classified as recovered.
When the calls were discontinued after May 1, the definition of “recovered” was revised to become a person “alive 60 days after onset of illness,” the OHA said. The new definition did not factor in people who experience prolonged illness or lasting effects from the coronavirus and, for that reason, the OHA ceased reporting recovered cases after May 1.
