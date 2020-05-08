Douglas County officials Friday afternoon submitted an application to the governor for a Phase One reopening.
Gov. Kate Brown indicated Thursday that the first phase could include reopening salons, gyms, barbershops and restaurant dining rooms in rural areas that meet criteria for low COVID-19 infection rates, high testing availability and contact tracing.
The businesses have been shuttered for more than a month under a statewide stay-at-home order.
County officials said they're ready to start reopening.
Friday was the first day the state began accepting applications from counties wishing to reopen.
Counties that receive the governor's approval could enter Phase One as early as May 15.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Chairman Chris Boice and Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer led the effort to complete and submit the Phase One reopening application.
“We are hopeful and encouraged by the opportunity to submit our reopening application," Boice said in a written statement.
"Our Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team, under the direction of Commissioner Tim Freeman, along with the incredible work accomplished by our Public Health Official, Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer and Douglas Public Health Network, have paved the way for Douglas County to be in the right position to begin the reopening process in a safe and organized manner,” Boice said.
“We have done our due diligence, met the criteria outlined and we are ready!” he said.
The COVID-19 Response Team said in a press release the county has been recognized as a leader for its drive-thru testing. It also said it has the capacity to do more COVID-19 testing, and encourages people with symptoms like cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, diarrhea, sore throat or decreased sense of smell and taste talk to their health care providers about being tested for COVID-19.
No new cases were reported in the county Friday. There has been just one positive test reported in the last 18 days, and that patient has already recovered. The total stands at 24, with 22 having recovered. No county residents have died of the disease. One remains in the hospital.
The response team collaborated with county departments and community health care providers to respond to the crisis.
At first, no one knew what to expect, the press release said.
Projections about the disease's spread led to alarm about the potential for the county to face a shortage of hospital beds and personal protective equipment, or PPE, such as masks if there was a surge in the numbers of people falling ill.
Now, the county is now in a better position to address any surge in cases because of the response team's work, the press release said.
Douglas County Human Resources Director Michael Kurtz, a veteran, helped get the response team running.
“Seeing our staff working seamlessly with all of these partner agencies really highlights the level of professionalism the County has within its senior management team,” Kurtz said in the press release.
“It was also reassuring to see that same level of professionalism and subject matter expertise in our partnering agencies. The resources that everyone around the table was able to bring to this effort were remarkable. The work isn’t over, but this is certainly a community that is up to the challenge,” Kurtz said.
A letter prepared April 22 by Douglas County Commissioners was sent to the Governor requesting approval to open Douglas County on April 25. Commissioners then held a conference call with the Governor on May 5 to discuss the governor’s plan to qualify for entering Phase 1 reopening on May 15. They learned a county seeking the governor’s approval to reopen must meet the below seven prerequisites both on a county and regional level. Other counties in Douglas County’s region include; Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Coos and Curry. I offer my comments on Douglas County’s readiness on each prerequisite for Phase 1 reopening;
1. Declining COVID-19 prevalence, including declining hospitalizations for 14 days.
It is unknown whether Douglas County meets the prevalence requirement. Prevalence refers to the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19-like illness (CLI) must be lower than the historic average for flue at the same time of the year. This information has not been published by DPHN and it’s anyone’s guess whether it ever will be. From the information reported, it appears Douglas County may have met the second criteria of declining 14-day hospitalizations.
2. Minimum testing of 30 tests per 10,000 population per week on a regional level and accessibility for undeserved communities
Douglas County currently does not meet either metric of this requirement. It must test a minimum of 333 people per week to meet its regional portion of the testing requirement. Douglas County tested 231 people over the past week. The most Douglas County has ever tested per week was 316 during the week ending May 2. Douglas County also currently does not meet the metric for accessibility for underserved communities. Douglas County must change their own requirement that testing is only available to people with primary care doctors and must now make testing available to everyone including the homeless and those who cannot afford to see a primary care doctor.
3. Established contact tracing system, including 15 tracers per 100,000 population.
It is unknown whether Douglas County meets this requirement. Douglas County must have 17 tracers. Douglas County has never revealed how many people currently are performing contact tracing in our county so it unknown whether it has the 17 contact tracers necessary to meet this requirement. This also requires contact tracing on 95% of new cases be done in 24 hours. Commissioners have been asked numerous times in writing for this information be made available to the public and have so far refused to provide any information regarding contact tracing. Douglas County has deemed this information secret.
4. Available isolation or quarantine facilities.
Douglas County currently does not meet this requirement. To do so, Douglas County must provide “hotel rooms or other shelter locations” for the homeless or those who cannot afford to quarantine themselves if they test positive. DPHN’s current homeless information flyer that tells homeless people to call 911 if they think they have COVID-19 does not meet this requirement.
http://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/wp-
content/uploads/2020/04/COVID_HomelessFlier_PRINT-4.29-1.pdf
5. Abide by statewide sector guidelines.
It is doubtful whether Douglas County currently meets this requirement. OHA has not finalized its’ “guidelines to protect employees and consumers, make the physical work space safer and implement processes that lower risk of infection in the business.” Douglas County has already begun reopening offices and businesses and the sheriff has announced he will not enforce the governor’s sector guidelines even when they are finalized.
6. Sufficient health care capacity, including 20 percent bed surge capacity at hospitals on a regional level.
It is unknown whether Douglas County meets this requirement. This information has been reported daily to the OHA for weeks. Our County Commissioners have been asked numerous times in writing for this information be made available to the public on a regular basis and have so far refused to provide it. Will that change now that it is a phase 1 reopening requirement is anyone’s guess.
7. Sufficient supply of personal protective equipment.
It is unknown whether Douglas County meets this requirement. Counties must attest to sufficient PPE for emergency responders. Counties must also attest that large hospitals have a 30-day PPE supply and small hospitals have a 14-day PPE supply and report those numbers to OHA daily. This information has been reported daily to the OHA for weeks. Our County Commissioners have been asked numerous times in writing for this information be made available to the public on a regular basis and have so far refused to provide it. Will that change now that it is a phase 1 reopening requirement is anyone’s guess.
Personally, I’m not sure why complying with the governor’s plan even matters now since county businesses are already reopening in defiance of the governor’s plan and our sheriff has announced he won’t enforce the governor’s plan to reopen Oregon.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JM2dwYVK4Y4IBxMT6Si5-H_LNua52tnu/view
