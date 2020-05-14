Douglas County may begin a Phase One reopening Friday, Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday.
"Thank you for the effort you, your hospitals and your public health experts put into your plan for meeting the prerequisites demonstrating your county’s preparedness for beginning to lift restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic," Brown wrote in a letter to the Douglas County commissioners Wednesday. "I am pleased to inform you that your county’s application to enter Phase I on May 15 has been approved."
Brown cautioned that the "reopening does not come without risks."
"With every restriction lifted we know transmission of the virus has the potential to increase," she wrote.
She said the Oregon Health Authority will monitor the spread of COVID-19 in Douglas County and be ready to work with the county if concerns arise.
Douglas County was among 33 of the 36 Oregon counties that had applied for a Phase One reopening.
The only counties not applying were the Portland area counties of Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington.
Many Oregon and Douglas County businesses have been shuttered since March, when the governor issued a stay at home order.
Hair salons and other businesses where close contact is inevitable have been closed and restaurants operating as takeout only.
The reopening still comes with some restrictions.
A Phase One reopening means that customers at retail stores, barber shops and restaurants will be served by employees wearing masks.
Provisions will be made to allow for customers to keep their distance from each other — restaurants will have widely spaced tables and hair salons won't offer walk-in service, for example.
In order to qualify for the Phase One reopening, counties had to prove they have seen a significant reduction in cases, that they have enough personal protective equipment, that they have enough people to trace contacts of those who've tested positive, and that they have a plan in place if cases begin to surge again.
“This has been a tumultuous time for many of our citizens, as well as for the livelihood of our local businesses, but hopefully the reopening process will bring renewed life back into our struggling economy," Commissioner Chris Boice said in a written statement responding to the governor's decision. "Douglas County worked hard to make sure every aspect of managing the health and safety of our citizens was carefully prepared and organized in order to be on the forefront of the reopening process."
Commissioner Tim Freeman said the county owes a tremendous amount of gratitude to Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer, the Douglas Public Health Network and the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team for what they have accomplished in successfully managing the COVID-19 pandemic in Douglas County.
"If it was not for their cooperative efforts, we would not be able to safely start the process of reopening our businesses in a measured and phased manner," Freeman said in a written statement.
"A huge thank you also needs to be given to the citizens of Douglas County for taking the crisis seriously, helping to flatten the curve for the spread of the virus, and for stepping up to help our fellow citizens in a desperate time. We ALL made this happen together,” Freeman said.
Dannenhoffer said he was glad the county was able to limit outbreaks and keep the health care system from becoming overwhelmed.
"I think we are as ready as anywhere to safely begin reopening our businesses. We may see more cases, but we will continue to be vigilant in limiting the impact of COVID-19 to our citizens,” he said.
Our testing regime has been pretty inadequate, and it's tough to fight an enemy you can't see. Nevertheless, the total number of known cases in the county is low and we've had no new known cases in many days.
Gov. Brown is right: easing restrictions will come at a cost; we don't know the precise cost will be. But we are about to run the experiment.
Everyone should continue to practice social distancing, mask wearing, and hygiene. I certainly would do nothing that isn't essential, but what is essential to others is not essential to me (I've been cutting my own hair for many decades, and it looks it.)
