A 70-year-old woman from Douglas County who had contracted the coronavirus died Saturday at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, according to Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer.
“This is truly another sad day in our county with the news of a third resident succumbing to this virus," Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said. "The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, our families and the members of our (Douglas County COVID-19 Response) Team send out our sincere condolences and prayers to the family. This is again a sobering reminder that the COVID-19 virus is still active in our county and in our communities. We continue to urge all of you, as the citizens of Douglas County to take all the appropriate precautions to stop this virus."
The woman is the third Douglas County resident to die from COVID-19 and the 455th in Oregon. As of Monday, the death toll in Oregon was 459.
Oregon Health Authority noted in its report that, "presence of underlying condition is being confirmed."
She tested positive on Aug. 9 and was hospitalized in Eugene until Aug. 27 when she was transferred to Portland.
“It is truly heartbreaking news that we lost resident, friend and neighbor to COVID-19," Dannenhoffer said. "We all send our thoughts and prayers to the family at this time. Unfortunately, through our investigation of this case we discovered that the virus was acquired because of out-of-state travel and social gatherings. I really want to stress how important it is to do everything you can to protect yourself and your family from contracting this deadly virus."
A press release from the DCCRT reminded residents to be compassionate and to take extra care in helping slow the spread of COVID-19.
Last week, the Douglas County commissioners said they don’t believe it’s appropriate for the county to be placed in the role of enforcers for the new coronavirus regulations. The commissioners wrote that they stand with, represent and support the county’s citizens and businesses, and they want them to be economically stable and healthy, as well as to have access to necessary services.
Commissioner Chris Boice attended a rally for those protesting the mask mandate set by the state and assured a mostly mask-less crowd that the county would not be forcing people to wear face coverings.
There were no new cases of coronavirus reported in Douglas County on Sunday, and one new positive case on Monday bringing the total number of cases to 178. In Douglas County, 161 people have tested positive and 17 are presumed positive.
