The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported two new people with confirmed test results of COVID-19 and five new presumptive cases for a total of 221 since its noon update on Monday.
Four Douglas County residents are currently hospitalized, three locally and one out of the area. The total number represents 21 new cases since Thursday, Sept. 17, when the county stood at 200 confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus.
Additionally, the team noted 102 negative tests, bringing that total to 12,413 countywide.
"The most recent cases all point to unwitting and presumably unintentional behavior by these residents attending or hosting social gatherings where COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing, food preparation, hand washing and masks are not being followed," the team said in its Tuesday release.
Low weekly numbers near the end of the summer months allowed Douglas County to meet local metrics which allowed area schools to open to in-person instruction. However, with heavy smoke delaying the open of many schools, coupled with the spike in positive tests over the past week, leaves the county "in jeopardy of losing our accrual status of meeting the state's metric requirements" for in-person learning, the team said.
Presently, the Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 31 cases which are in isolation.
Across Oregon, COVID-19 has claimed three more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 532, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 328 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday bringing the state total to 31,313.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer will be holding a virtual "town hall" meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday on Facebook Live.
