The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported that Douglas County had one additional case of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — bringing the county’s caseload to 45.
The agency also released a “watch list” for counties where the “virus is spreading uncontained in a community,” according to the OHA. The eight counties — Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, and Wasco — have all seen significant increases in infections in the past few weeks.
The Douglas Public Health Network also said on Friday that Douglas County has 45 COVID-19 cases, with 40 confirmed cases and five presumptive cases. Between the presumptive and confirmed cases, OHA said the 344 additional cases reported Friday brings Oregon’s total to 9,363 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
No deaths have been reported in the county, and the state’s death toll remained at 209. Nineteen other counties also have reported no deaths. Counties reporting the highest numerical infection increases Friday were Multnomah (59), Umatilla (49), Marion (32) and Clackamas (22).
OHA said Multnomah (2,361) has the most confirmed or presumptive cases in Oregon, but not the highest infection rate. The highest is Umatilla County, which has 667 confirmed or presumptive cases out of 4,738 tests.
Presumptive cases are those individuals without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case, according to OHA.
OHA also reported there have been 5,121 negative tests in Douglas County, although DPHN reported 5,146 negative tests. OHA also reported that Douglas County has seen 15 additional cases from June 18 to July 1. Smaller counties have seen spikes, including Umatilla (413), Klamath (55) and Union (102) in that same time frame.
