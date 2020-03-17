Douglas County Health officials completed a drive-thru pilot program at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Tuesday to test for the COVID-19 virus similar to the drive-thru flu shot clinics that were conducted last fall and on two other occasions.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer and Dr. Jason Gray, chief medical officer at CHI Mercy Medical Center, performed the tests Tuesday at the fairgrounds.
"We tested a bunch of people and it went great, we were practicing to see how long it would take whether the equipment was going to work, but everything worked beautifully," Dannenhoffer said. "It was about 4 minutes per person, and that's not bad at all."
Dannenhoffer said there is just one case in Douglas County, but no new positive COVID-19 cases. The Oregon Health Authority is reporting a total of 65 cases in the state with one death reported as a result of the virus.
Completed tests have been sent to Quest, a commercial laboratory for processing, according to a press release.
Up until now, tests were collected sporadically at clinics and sent to the Oregon State Public Health lab and then to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tuesday's pilot program was modeled after three years of successful flu immunization clinics.
More to come
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.