A student at East Primary School in Sutherlin tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Sutherlin School District Superintendent Terry Prestianni.
It is the second time a positive COVID-19 test has been linked to the school. Two other people were presumed positive but tested negative.
The school district started notifying staff and parents of children in the same cohort on Nov. 1 and asked them to quarantine for 14 days and monitor symptoms.
"We will continue to follow and maintain the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education guidelines; namely practicing handwashing, physical distancing to the degree we can, requiring people wear masks inside the building, and upholding cleaning and disinfecting protocols," Prestianni said. "We understand families are concerned. We will keep families and the school community updated with any new information as it becomes available, while meeting the requirements to honor everyone's right to privacy."
In total, the Oregon Health Authority reported that Douglas County had 70 cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or 62.4 cases per 100,000 people. The county's test positivity percentage in the preceding two weeks was 4.5%, according to the state health authority.
The case rate has continued to climb in Douglas County since Oct. 4.
Under new state guidelines released Friday, schools could open to all in-person instruction if there are less than 50 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period and the test positivity rate is below 5%.
Douglas County schools that have not yet fully reopened are able to bring elementary school students back to campus under the current guidance. Middle and high schools would be able to come back if elementary schools can demonstrate the ability to limit transmission in the school environment.
The state clarifies that a measure for limited transmission local public health authorities should consider would be an outbreak of 3 or fewer people, excluding outbreaks of only one case, for the previous four weeks.
Many Douglas County schools are already open to in-person instruction for all grades, as the county previously met the state health metrics, and had not met the metrics to close schools.
Statewide the case county is nearly 140 per 100,000 people.
Under the newly released guidance schools would need to return to distance learning if there are more than 200 cases per 100,000 people or the test positivity percentage is above 10%.
