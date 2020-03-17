Editor's Note: Coronavirus coverage available for free

The News-Review is dropping the paywall for its reporting on the coronavirus outbreak to provide Douglas County residents access to accurate and reliable news coverage. The stories are free, available to anyone, and can be found here and at www.nrtoday.com/coronavirus.
We want as many people as possible to have access to our reporting so our community can tackle this tremendous challenge together by making informed decisions. Our entire team is working tirelessly to gather information from expert sources, relay information from public safety and health officials, and report on the strain this pandemic is causing at every level.
We, of course, can't do that without you. We ask that you send us your questions, your stories, and your ideas to our news team at newsdesk@nrtoday.com.
And if you're able, consider subscribing — either in print or online — to support the local journalists who are helping you stay up to date.
(1) comment
Thank you News Review. The word is being passed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.