Editor's Note: Newspapers still safe to read during COVID-19 outbreak

The News-Review is taking every precaution in producing and delivering the newspaper during the coronavirus pandemic. Your safety, and the safety of our employees, delivery carriers, and community members, is incredibly important to us.
It is still safe to continue getting your newspaper delivered — even from areas that have reported cases of COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization, “the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperatures is also low.”
As a company, we are taking appropriate precautions to keep our employees and subscribers safe. We’ve put in place the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended protocols in all departments to keep our employees safe and the work environment sanitized.
The news industry will continue to share plans and best practices to ensure our product continues to be safely delivered to your home.
We understand, however, that you may still have concerns about your newspaper delivery during this time. You can temporarily suspend your delivery by contacting our customer service representatives at 541-957-4244.
As a print subscriber, you can continue to stay informed of the latest coronavirus news online at nrtoday.com/coronavirus. Your print subscription also includes access to all of our online articles as well as the e-edition. If you need help setting up your account, please contact us at 541-957-4244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.