The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported eight new confirmed tests for the coronavirus in its Friday report, raising the total number of cases in the county to 436.
Six area residents are presently receiving hospital care. In addition, there were 80 county residents in isolation and another 381 in quarantine.
With this weekend marking the return of college football in Oregon, the COVID-19 Response team offered strong advice for football fans.
“Amid the current rash of COVID cases in Oregon, the much anticipated return of PAC-12 football this weekend means a chance for fans to finally cheer for their favorite Oregon team, but also an increase in possible social gatherings (parties), and the likelihood that we could see another run on COVID cases,” according to Friday’s press release. County officials urged fans to be responsible in how they gather to watch college football: keep gatherings small, and make sure have a safe watching distance when at a local restaurant or bar.
“As our local businesses have been hit hard already this year, don’t be the reason the authorities sideline your favorite restaurant or bar for the remainder of the season,” according to the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
Friday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority continued to bring an increased number of cases of COVID-19 across Oregon.
The OHA reported 770 new positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in Oregon to 48,608.
Six deaths were also reported, raising the state’s death toll to 716. The youngest was a 59-year-old Multnomah County woman, while four of the remaining five were ages 82 or older.
Among the state’s major metropolitan areas, the four counties which make up the Portland area accounted for 338 new cases. There were 127 new cases in the Salem area. Jackson County reported 83 new positive or presumptive tests, Lane County 40 and Deschutes County 38.
Since Sunday alone, the Oregon Health Authority has reported 3,748 cases, an average of nearly 625 cases per day.
The U.S. reported 132,450 new coronavirus cases today, by far the highest number ever.
The U.S. reported 1,248 deaths today, the highest number since August 25.
A record 37 U.S. States reported over 1,000 new coronavirus cases today.
The U.S. reported over 10 million cases and over 240,000 deaths from coronavirus today.
The world will surpass 50 million cases and 1.25 million deaths from coronavirus tomorrow.
The virus did not simply disappear after the election.
Today’s press release from our hypocrite Commissioners stated, “Our local businesses have been hit hard already this year, don’t be the reason the authorities sideline your favorite restaurant or bar for the remainder of the season.” Considering the NUMEROUS actions our County Commissioners have taken to oppose previous coronavirus restrictions and encourage non-compliance, it is extremely hypocritical on their part to NOW point their collective fingers at residents for being the “reason the authorities” will be forced to implement stricter coronavirus mandates. All along, our Commissioners have been one of our county’s biggest and most negligent problems.
Roseburg Veterans Affairs has reported 3 new coronavirus cases since yesterday, bringing their total to 55 cases.
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team reported 94 coronavirus cases and received 1,306 test results over the past two weeks. Dividing 94 cases by 1,306 test results increases Douglas County to a RECORD HIGH 14-day positive test rate of 7.2% today. The school re-opening metric is a maximum of 5.0%.
The 94 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks represent a RECORD HIGH case rate of 84.7 today for Douglas County. The school re-opening metric is a maximum of 50.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 153 new coronavirus cases today and a RECORD HIGH 699 cases and 6 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported a RECORD 769 new coronavirus cases and 6 deaths today. The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon is 9.9% today. Douglas County has now surpassed Oregon with a 7-day positive test rate of 10.3%.
