The outbreak at Curry Manor Memory Care in Roseburg has now led to eight deaths, according to a weekly outbreak report from the Oregon Health Authority.
The facility has now had 64 COVID-19 cases, up from 60 last week. Previously, the facility’s outbreak had led to just three deaths.
Forest Hill Assisted Living in Canyonville is now at 66 cases, one more than last week. It’s also had an additional death, bringing its total to two deaths.
Riverview Terrace in Roseburg joined the weekly outbreak list this week, with five cases. So did The Landing a Senior Living Community, with four cases.
Umpqua Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center had one additional case, bringing its total to 22 cases. No deaths have been reported for that facility.
CHI Mercy Medical Center’s outbreak had two additional cases, bringing its total to 61.
Ingram Book Company joined the workplace outbreak list this week with six cases. So did Costco in Roseburg, with six cases.
Fred Meyer in Roseburg had one additional case, bringing its total to eight.
No new cases were reported from outbreaks at Sherm’s Thunderbird Market and Roseburg VA Medical Center.
Overall, a relative dip in local cases continued Wednesday, with the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reporting eight new cases.
That brings the county’s total cases to 1,323 since the pandemic’s start. So far in December, with a week yet to go, the county has seen 360 new cases. In November, the county had 584 new cases — more than the 379 cases seen in the entire first eight months of the pandemic.
Lower case numbers this month could mean that many people chose to stay home during the Thanksgiving holiday, preventing the type of superspreader events that led to November’s spike.
No new deaths were reported by the response team Wednesday.
Public health officials are urging members of the public to celebrate safely this Christmas, saying prevention is the best medicine.
“If each and every individual in our county would make a real concerted effort to implement prevention measures into their daily routine, we could see a huge decrease in our COVID case numbers,” the response team said in a press release.
That means avoiding social gatherings, staying home and celebrating just with household members, wearing masks, avoiding travel, and staying home if sick.
Statewide, Oregon Health Authority reported 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths Wednesday.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer will offer a Special COVID Fireside Chat at 4 p.m. Christmas Day on the Douglas Public Health Network Facebook page.
(2) comments
“At least 7 dead in Douglas County coronavirus outbreaks linked to single superspreader…officials have not revealed when the ill person went to work sick, nor where they work.”
For some strange reason, an individual’s right to privacy is deemed more important than everyone else’s right to live.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/at-least-7-dead-in-2-oregon-coronavirus-outbreaks-linked-to-single-superspreader/ar-BB1cdmgF?li=BBnb7Kz
12 new coronavirus cases were reported in today’s press release by the County Commissioners Coronavirus Task Force, bringing Douglas County totals to 1,335 cases and 37 deaths.
98 Douglas County residents were vaccinated yesterday according to the Oregon Health Authority, bringing Douglas County’s total to 187 residents vaccinated. This represents 23% of the 795 vaccine doses received at Mercy Medical Center over a week ago. At this rate, it will be year 2043 before all residents receive their two doses of vaccine. Meanwhile, Douglas County residents are being infected daily which may have been prevented had those people received the vaccine.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 175 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 155.9 today for Douglas County, which is less than the case rate of 200 required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to reopen.
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team reported 175 coronavirus cases and the OHA reported Douglas County received 4,082 test results over the past two weeks. Dividing 175 cases by 4,082 test results gives Douglas County a 14-day positive test rate of 4.3% today.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 203 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths today. The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 1,548 cases and 30 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 851 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths today in Oregon. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate is 5.5% today.
The Oregon Health Authority tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported 15 ICU beds and 150 non-ICU beds are available in Region 3 today. 40 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today. 6 of them are in ICU. There were 96 new coronavirus cases reported in Region 3 today.
