After three days of no new COVID-19 cases in Douglas County, health officials said a new case was discovered Saturday, bringing the total positive cases to 11.
One person has been declared recovered and 323 of the tests that have been administered in the county have been negative. There have been no deaths recorded in Douglas County.
“We had another positive in our drive-thru and it fits in line with the others, all over the county, and this person is in that 40-70 age range,” Dannenhoffer said. “We’ve started the investigation and no obvious connection with any of the other cases, so that is peculiar.”
The number of confirmed cases in Oregon, as of Saturday afternoon, was 999 positive cases, up 100 from the day before, and 22 deaths have been linked to the disease.
Dannenhoffer said even though the number of COVID-19 cases have been slowing statewide, it’s no time to relax the efforts and to keep practicing the “stay at home” (guidelines).
“I hope we just keep up the good work,” Dannenhoffer said. “This is the time not to relax, and if anything get better at doing it because, indeed, if we’re really good at this, we could skip a lot of deaths and a lot of misery.”
Dannenhoffer reminds people that you can only get a COFID-19 test by being referred by your health care provider. Patients must be identified as a patient that is symptomatic and needs to be tested.
The DPHN is continuing its drive-thru test clinics with 31 people tested on Friday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. On Saturday, 10 people were scheduled to be tested at a drive-thru clinic in Reedsport, and nine showed up for the test.
“The tests will be sent to the Quest Diagnostics Lab and we expect the results in two to six days,” Dannenhoffer said.
Dannenhoffer said people in the county and state need to stay diligent practicing the social spacing, washing hands and good hygiene.
“Only one case since Monday so that’s a good sign,” Dannenhoffer said. “What we’re happiest with is the degree of cooperation of everybody in the community.”
