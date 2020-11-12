Elkton School District will move all of its classes to comprehensive distance learning, starting Friday.
The announcement was made Thursday by Superintendent Andy Boe.
"We are considering this a 'pause' in our on-site instruction model until we receive data from the Public Health Authority that it is safe to re-open," Boe wrote in a letter to families. "This includes any practices or scheduled activities."
Boe said one of the communities served by the charter school district, has seen a large amount of cases.
It is the latest school district in Douglas County to choose to move back to distance learning as the number of COVID-19 cases surges.
