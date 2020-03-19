For health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the novel coronavirus, many EMTs and firefighters are taking extra precautions when responding to all calls.
With the COVID-19 outbreak, ambulance crews are taking extra precautions to make sure they are safe.
Rodney Blake, clinical manager at Umpqua Valley Ambulance, said procedures have changed with the threat of the new virus. He said EMTs have used gloves, eye protection, surgical masks and even gowns do deal with existing communicable diseases. But the coronavirus adds new challenges.
"In dealing with the coronavirus, we are following the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Protection) guidelines," Blake said.
Any individual who calls 911 with symptoms of respiratory infections or a fever, the EMTs will go in with minimum personnel necessary to initially assess the patient and get an understanding of their history.
"Then we are putting a surgical mask on the patient immediately on contact and then determining, do we need higher level protection as we gather history from the patient," Blake said.
Roseburg Fire Chief Gary Garrisi said fire department personnel has EMTs on each response who also take extra precautions.
"Depending on the type of call we're responding to, we are adding face shields," Garrisi said, "and masks and for people that are actively coughing, we work to get a mask on them with us already having ours in place."
Garrisi said the firefighters and EMTs have to be prepared for anything when they go on a call.
Blake said the 911 operator also asks some questions of the patient when the original call comes in and relays that information to the EMT on the call.
Blake said if you feel like you have symptoms of the coronavirus, you should first call your primary care provider and discuss it with them before calling an ambulance.
"We're trying not to overrun the hospital by bringing in a bunch of people that just believe they need to be tested," he said.
