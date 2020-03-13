At the Community Cancer Center in Roseburg, it’s now a daily routine to conduct extra cleaning and other measures to protect their patients and the workers in the facilities from the COVID-19 virus.
“Cancer patients are at a higher risk contracting viruses due to their compromised immune systems when battling cancer,” said Tammy Turner, the executive director of the Community Cancer Center.
Besides the extra cleaning, Turner said the center is implementing temporary cancellation of all group meetings, classes, workshops and events at the center. They ask that patients only bring people to their appointments that are essential. They also recommend that visitors use hand sanitizers when entering and leaving the facility.
After Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Thursday morning, which banned large gatherings in the state of 250 people through April 8, many events in Douglas County were canceled or rescheduled for later in the year. The governor asked that people over 60, or with an underlying health condition, avoid gatherings of more than 10 people through April 8.
Brown announced a statewide closure of schools, from kindergarten through 12th grade, in Oregon from Monday, March 16 until March 31. Interscholastic athletics have also been canceled until the end of the month, and all non-essential gatherings have been canceled.
Roseburg Senior Center will be closing for the rest of the month in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
The center, located at 1614 SE Stephens Street, will serve a cold lunch Friday and close at 1 p.m., Director Todd Boyd said. The center expects to reopen on April 1, he said.
The board of directors and staff met Wednesday evening and decided unanimously to close as a precaution, Boyd said. Rather than closing abruptly, the center put notices on the door Wednesday letting seniors who use the facility that it would be closing on Friday — what Boyd called a “soft closing.”
“We didn’t want to just put a note on the door. We didn’t want people to panic,” Boyd said.
The center, which opened in 1965, serves seniors from throughout Roseburg and even as far away as Winston and Sutherlin. The center serves lunches on weekdays and on the first and third Saturday of each month.
The center capacity for lunch is 158 people and a typical lunch will serve about half that many, Boyd said. The center normally closes at 4 p.m. except on Fridays, when it has a popular game of bingo that begins at 6:30 p.m. However, there will be no bingo this Friday night, Boyd said.
Douglas County’s only presumptive positive case of the coronavirus still has not been verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but county health officials said the patient continues to improve.
Meanwhile, as of Thursday evening, Oregon had 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The Oregon Health Authority said out of the 437 people tested, 317 have tested negative and 96 are still pending.
On Thursday, a contingency of Oregon’s federal representatives and senators sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence urging him to respond to the state’s request for aid.
On March 3, Brown sent a request for hundreds of thousands of surgical masks, N-95 respirators, ventilators and gowns, gloves, face shields and goggles, but according to the letter signed by Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and Reps. Peter DeFazio, Suzanne Bonanici and Earl Blumenauer, the governor had not received any of the equipment.
About a week later, the Oregon State Public Laboratory sent a request for boxes of collection swabs and testing kits, but it too, had not received any of the equipment, according to the letter.
Merkley also signed a different letter addressed to Pence urging the Vice President to follow the direction of public health experts.
“As it becomes clear that the virus is spreading more widely in the United States, it is imperative that decisions on how to handle and treat infected patients be made based on the best scientific information available and guided by public health considerations, not politics,” the letter read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.