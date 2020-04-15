The good news: The IRS has set up an online feature that allows you to check the status of your federal check that is part of the recently passed stimulus package — and it actually works.
The bad news: So many people are checking their online accounts to see if the money has arrived that many bank sites have crashed, meaning it may take a while before you can see if the money has been deposited.
The IRS announced the “Get My Payment” feature on Wednesday. To access the feature, go to the main IRS site at irs.gov, and click on the "Get My Payment" link. It will walk you through the rest.
With an initial round of more than 80 million Economic Impact Payments starting to hit bank accounts over this past weekend and throughout this week, the IRS said the new feature will help answer key common questions. Get My Payment will show the projected date when a deposit has been scheduled, similar to the “Where’s My Refund tool” that many taxpayers are already familiar with.
Get My Payment also allows people a chance to provide their bank information. People who did not use direct deposit on their last tax return will be able to input information to receive the payment by direct deposit into their bank account, expediting receipt.
The Get My Payment feature is updated once a day, usually overnight. The IRS asks taxpayers to only use Get My Payment once a day so the site won’t be overloaded.
The feature shows you the status of your check and the date it is scheduled to be deposited into your account. In order to access the feature, you will need your social security number, date of birth and mailing address used on your last tax return.
(2) comments
Before days end, new records for daily deaths will be established for both the U.S. and the world.
Thanks for the helpful article.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.