A fifth Douglas County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer announced Sunday.
The Douglas Public Health Network, which contracts with the county to provide public health services, has launched an investigation into the new case. This will include identifying and contacting people who have had close contact with the person.
No identifying information has been released about this fifth individual to test positive, and none has yet been released about the previous four, either.
So far, 183 county residents have tested negative for the disease and none of those who tested positive have died. Statewide, as of Monday morning, the number of confirmed positive cases is up to 548, with 13 deaths.
DPHN has set up a new online tracking system for test results from Douglas County residents, with a chart that will be updated at noon every day on the DPHN website.
No identifying information will be released on this website about those who test positive or who have tested for the disease. The updates are available at www.douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
There are 8 confirmed coronavirus cases in Douglas County, not 5 as you state. The headline should be changed to;
Eighth Douglas County resident tests positive for coronavirus.
https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/
Your article needs to be changed to say:
"Statewide, as of Monday morning, the number of confirmed positive cases is up to 606, with 16 deaths."
https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/
Your article states,
"DPHN has set up a new online tracking system for test results from Douglas County residents, with a chart that will be updated at noon every day on the DPHN website.... The updates are available at www.douglaspublichealthnetwork.org."
The following is the error message I receive when I try to access the website;
"www.douglaspublichealthnetwork.org’s server IP address could not be found."
Why is the NRToday circulating false information? I say this in reference to your statement that;
"As of Monday morning, the number of confirmed positive cases is up to 548, with 13 deaths."
The Oregon Health Authority clearly states this number is "As of 3/29/2020, 8:00 a.m. Updated daily." This number is as of Sunday morning, not as of Monday morning as your article states. When updated later today, we can expect that number to be much higher.
https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19
Furthermore, a 14th coronavirus death on Sunday has already been established by several medias statewide. It is the second in a retirement home in Lebanon, Oregon.
https://www.opb.org/news/article/live-updates-oregon-washington-coronavirus-covid-19-march-30/
If you are going to report the numbers, how about trying to be more accurate.
