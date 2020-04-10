Fir Grove Elementary School staff members decorated their cars, held out signs and honked their horns in three separate car parades to let their students know they miss them Friday afternoon.
“We were in a staff meeting and we really wanted to go see our kids,” teacher on special assignment Corina VanBurger said. “In my 18 years of the teaching, this is the hardest thing I’ve gone through.”
VanBurger splits her teaching time between Fir Grove and Hucrest elementary schools.
In total, more than 30 cars participated. They split up in three groups to follow along three different routes, the students who walk to school and two of the main bus routes.
Students stood in windows, in their front yards and along the sidewalk as the parade of teachers drove by.
“My favorite part was seeing my teacher and my PE teacher and my music teacher,” 7-year-old Emilia Ortega said.
She was joined by her father, Alvaro Ortega, and sister, Ella Ortega, 10.
Child Development Specialist Buffie Gillespi yelled, “Hi Ella” as she drove by the sisters.
Another teacher stuck a sign through the sunroof of her vehicle that simply said, “I miss you.”
Ella said “seeing my music teacher and my past teacher” were good experiences.
Fir Grove Principal Lisa Dickover said the hardest part of the school closure was not seeing all the kids and staff.
“Virtual is great, but it’s not the same,” she said.
Emilia said she missed learning. All schools in Oregon will start distance learning on Monday.
“It’s hard enough saying goodbye at the end of the year,” VanBurger said, who used to be a fifth-grade teacher. “It’s tough knowing we don’t get to see some of these kids again.”
She was excited to participate in the cruise and brought her son, 9-year-old Darwin Adkins, along with her.
Adkins attends Hucrest Elementary School and drove by his teacher’s house several days ago to hold up the same “We Miss You” sign, he held out for the Fir Grove students.
Fir Grove staff hope to do a similar event two more times so the teachers can rotate and see kids along the other routes as well.
