200321-nrr-covidmediatests-02 (copy)

Doctors Brad Seely, front, and Bob Dannenhoffer don protective wear as they prepare to work at a drive-through station set up by Douglas Public Health Network to test for the new coronavirus last month at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review file photo/

The first Douglas County resident has died from COVID-19, according to county officials.

Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said the person died at a Texas medical facility on Sunday.

Dannenhoffer received notice of the death Monday afternoon, from public health officials in Lubbock City, Texas.

The Douglas County resident had traveled to Texas, and while there the person tested positive and was being treated for COVID-19 at a medical facility in that state.

At this time, in the interest of privacy for the individual’s loved ones, no additional information will be released pending notification of family members.

This is the first known death from COVID-19 of a county resident.

As of noon Monday, the total number of cases (confirmed and presumptive) in Douglas County was at 65. The new case brings our total to 66.

Reporter Dan Bain can be reached at 541-957-4221 or e-mail at dbain@nrtoday.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
6
0

Reporter

Dan Bain is the health reporter for The News-Review. He previously worked at KPIC and 541 Radio.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.