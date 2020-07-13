The first Douglas County resident has died from COVID-19, according to county officials.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said the person died at a Texas medical facility on Sunday.
Dannenhoffer received notice of the death Monday afternoon, from public health officials in Lubbock City, Texas.
The Douglas County resident had traveled to Texas, and while there the person tested positive and was being treated for COVID-19 at a medical facility in that state.
At this time, in the interest of privacy for the individual’s loved ones, no additional information will be released pending notification of family members.
This is the first known death from COVID-19 of a county resident.
As of noon Monday, the total number of cases (confirmed and presumptive) in Douglas County was at 65. The new case brings our total to 66.
