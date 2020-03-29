The FISH Food Pantry is still providing emergency groceries to low-income families during the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s changing things up a bit to create more social distancing.
Food boxes are now being given to clients who ordinarily do their own grocery shopping inside the pantry.
Only volunteers and staff are allowed inside the pantry right now. Emergency food boxes for pantry clients are available from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
The Roseburg Food Project’s scheduled April collection of green grocery bags filled with donated food has been canceled. However, the pantry still needs food donations and is encouraging Roseburg Food Project donors to make monetary contributions instead.
The donated funds will allow the FISH Food Pantry to purchase food through its normal wholesale and other local sources. The Food Project hopes to resume the green bag collections June 13.
Donation checks can be mailed to The FISH of Roseburg, P.O. Box 1162, Roseburg, OR 97470.
Donations can also be made through PayPal using a credit card. This can be done via the FISH of Roseburg website, at fishofroseburg.org/services.php, by clicking on the green button in the upper right corner of the home page.
Nis Jessen, FISH board president, said he’s been thrilled by the “incredible response” to the pantry’s call for assistance.
“We are so thrilled with the incredible response to our call for help. We have volunteers working right now to call back everyone who left their name and number, and to determine when and how to use every one of you. Please be patient with us as we work through this truly amazing number of offers,” he said in a press release.
