Douglas County reported five new cases of COVID-19 Friday, including four confirmed and one presumptive case.
There are 29 people in isolation in Douglas County and one person has now been hospitalized with COVID-19. However, the person is from out-of-state, so the case is not listed in the Douglas County numbers. No county resident is currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.
There has still been only one county resident who has died from COVID-19.
Douglas County’s total number of cases, including positive and presumptive case, is now at 149, and 131 of those tested positive.
After two days of under 300, the Oregon Health Authority reported Oregon saw a jump to 423 new confirmed and presumptive cases Friday, including nine new deaths, raising the state’s number of COVID-related deaths to 348. The nine deaths were in nine different counties.
Multnomah County hit triple figures with 110 new cases, Washington County and Umatilla County both had 53 and Marion County had 47.
The state has recorded 20,636 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 and local resources that are available, can call the Douglas County COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550. It is staffed by local volunteers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days per week.
