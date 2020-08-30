For the second day in a row and the fourth day in a week, Douglas County had no new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday.
With that dip in cases, Douglas County has now been under the 1% test positivity rate for three weeks in a row, one of the key metrics required by the state for schools to reopen.
Reopening plans are up to the individual school districts, and different schools will open at different times based on decisions made by their district boards and administrators.
In addition to Saturday, no new cases were reported on Sunday, Monday or Friday of last week, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said.
However, the county did report four new cases Thursday, three on Tuesday and one on Wednesday, for a total of eight new cases for the week.
The total number of COVID-19 cases to date in the county stands at 177. Currently, the county is assisting 11 residents who are in isolation. One Douglas County resident is currently hospitalized, and is in a hospital outside of Douglas County.
County public officials continue to urge residents to use caution, however. They recommend caution about traveling or inviting out-of-county guests, and are encouraging residents to consider vacationing at home and rescheduling visits to a later date.
Travel has been a key source of infections here.
“The COVID-19 virus is still here, still infectious and will be around for quite some time. The bottom line is that everyone needs to take personal responsibility for their actions and adopt the proper precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the team said in a press release.
The Oregon Health Authority reported COVID-19 claimed seven more lives in Oregon Saturday, raising the state’s death toll to 454.
OHA reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state total to 26,293.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer will host a virtual town hall question and answer session on COVID-19 at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the Douglas Public Health Network’s Facebook page.
The county also offers a COVID-19 hotline from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 541-464-6550.
