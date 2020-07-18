Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced four new people with positive test results on Friday, for a total of 79 confirmed and presumptive cases since the coronavirus pandemic started. There are now 24 people in isolation, but no patients are hospitalized.
There has been one death — a county resident who died at a medical facility in Texas.
There have been 6,290 negative tests in the county and another drive-thru test is set for today in Reedsport.
After a record high of 434 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon Thursday, the state added 307 cases Friday, raising the state’s total to 13,802.
There were five new deaths in the state raising the total to 254. One of the deaths was a 35-year-old woman from Multnomah County. All the others were over 70 years old and four of the five had underlying health conditions.
Multnomah County, the most populated county, again led the state with 88 new cases bringing its total to 3,285 positive cases.
Umatilla County’s surge of cases continued with another 38 cases Thursday to run its total to 1,227 with nine deaths that have been COVID-related.
If you are having symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, diarrhea, sore throat or decreased sense of smell and taste, talk to your health care provider about being tested for COVID-19.
Patients without a primary care provider who want to get tested for COVID-19 may contact the Sutherlin Aviva Health Clinic at 541-459-3788.
Not mentioned in the article is Douglas County has had 19 new cases over the past week which is a new record and 40 new cases since Douglas County Commissioners decided to re-open Douglas County without allowing the public to voice their opinion on the record.
Douglas County’s 7-day rolling average positive test rate has increased to 3.19%, another new record for the county.
Douglas County received only 40 test results yesterday, the lowest number in ten days, just when Douglas County is experiencing record breaking increases in new coronavirus cases.
