Douglas County now has four confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer on Thursday announced one new positive case of COVID-19 in Douglas County. Douglas Public Health Network has launched its epidemiology investigation related to the new case, identifying who this individual may have had contact with.
Identifying information about the newest case is not being released at this time. Close contacts of the confirmed case will be notified by public health.
Currently, there are zero deaths and 139 negative tests for COVID-19 in Douglas County. DPHN has set new online tracking system for test results from Douglas County residents. The goal is to have the chart updated at noon every day.
Residents will be able to go on the website and see the tracking of results. They will not be releasing any identifying information of those that had testing done, or those that have tested positive.
If a case comes back positive after that time, DPHN will announce it with a public statement and updating their website, until further notice. Go to the DPHN website to view the update: www.douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
If you have questions about resources available, call the COVID-19 hotline, staffed by local volunteers at (541) 464-6550.
Stay up to date on COVID-19 in Douglas County on the DPHN website at www.douglaspublichealthnetwork.org. Find additional information on state, federal and international COVID-19 response from the following websites: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and by calling or logging onto 211Info.
(4) comments
The Oregon Health Authority reports Oregon's coronavirus death toll at 11.
The U.S. just passed both China and Italy with 81,322 confirmed coronavirus cases. We are now the world leader, not a good thing.
Two U.S. Postal Service workers in Oregon tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier this month, a postal service worker in Washington tested positive for coronavirus. With deliveries now at holiday levels as locked-down Americans shop online rather than in person, the question remains: Can you catch the coronavirus from the parcels and packages your overburdened mail carrier keeps leaving at your door?
A representative for the U.S. Postal Service was unwilling to discuss current sanitation protocols. But the agency’s website reports mailed items to ZIP codes beginning in 202, 203, 204 and 205, which serve federal government agencies in Washington, D.C, are put on a conveyor belt and passed under a high-energy beam of ionizing radiation that kills bacteria and viruses.
On CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday morning, Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, warned coronavirus could potentially be transmitted by contaminated objects. “This is a sticky virus,” he said. The structure of the coronavirus’ protective envelope helps it bond tightly to certain surfaces: skin in particular, as well as fabric and wood, but also plastic and steel.
China’s central bank previously announced it had would quarantined the entire country’s cash to prevent the disease from spreading from one person to another on money. The government collected bank notes and bathed them in ultraviolet rays. The newly laundered cash was then kept in isolation for seven to 14 days before being rereleased into the banking system.
A few weeks later, the U.S. Federal Reserve began quarantining dollar bills repatriated from Asia, holding them for seven to 10 days before allowing them to re-enter the domestic financial system. Bank notes are made of cotton pulp, not wood fiber, but still: Why sanitize money and not mail? And why only dollar bills repatriated from Asia and not the dollars now in circulation?
https://www.kgw.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/portland-postal-worker-tested-positive-for-coronavirus/283-306be253-25df-4f22-87d3-6b9890b1a66d
When was this person sampled? Were they one of the drive-thru samples from 8 days ago? Why can't you give us some idea how long ago this person was sampled and whether they have been circulating in the community for the past week waiting for the results? This pronouncement is woefully lacking.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.