Personal protective equipment will be available for free to small businesses at two Douglas County locations Monday.
Douglas County will receive 20 pallets of materials, including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.
These will be given out to small businesses from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday at The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., in Roseburg.
A small business protective equipment giveaway will also be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at South Umpqua Rentals, 140 N. Old Pacific Highway, in Myrtle Creek.
The materials are being given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
The PPE giveaway is sponsored by the Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board and Business Oregon.
The Southwestern Workforce Investment Board is a nonprofit organization that serves Coos, Curry and Douglas Counties, investing in workforce skills and family-wage jobs. Business Oregon is the state's economic development agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.