Gov. Kate Brown’s decision to put a temporary freeze on a host of activities — including dine-in service at restaurants and bars and shutting down gyms entirely —is another jarring blow to businesses that are already reeling from previous restrictions and a slumping economy.
To make matters worse, there does not appear to be any federal help on the way, such as another round of stimulus checks, additional forgivable business loans or beefed up unemployment checks, for anyone who is laid off.
Brown on Friday announced a statewide two-week freeze that will limit restaurants and bars to take-out only and completely close gyms and fitness centers as well as museums, pools, sports courts, movie theaters and other venues.
The new restrictions, which take effect Wednesday, also limit social gatherings to six people. Individuals who do not follow these mandates could face a citation, fine or jail time.
At Loggers Tap House in Roseburg, owner Sam Gross said the two-week shutdown for inside dining is going to hit hard. Gross said he will continue to offer takeout and delivery service, but will still be forced to put workers on furlough. Gross also said he expects the Tap House, 2060 NW Stewart Parkway, to lose $50,000 in sales over these next two weeks.
“The hard part about this time is that there is no government support,” he said. “I am also concerned that it will be longer than two weeks, since two weeks isn’t long enough to have any measurable results.”
TenDown Bowling & Entertainment co-owner Mariah Smith said the bowling alley will close for two weeks, beginning Wednesday. Splitz Family Grill, which is located inside the bowling alley at 2400 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., will have limited hours and provide takeout service only, including taking call-in orders and curbside pickup, she said.
Part of the goal is to sell the food inventory in stock, Smith said. During the last forced closure a lot of food spoiled, she said.
Smith spent the weekend on the phone, calling the bowling league teams and others who had reserved space at TenDown over the next couple of weeks, to notify them of the closure.
“Everybody I talked to said this could probably go on longer than Dec. 2, but at what level? That’s what’s scary,” she said. “There are just multiple things that keep compounding.”
Smith said most people she talks to, including business owners, aren’t afraid of getting sick so much as getting someone else sick.
“We don’t live in fear, but we’re fearful of infecting others. We don’t want to make someone else sick,” Smith said. “As an employer, we don’t want an employee to get sick. That would be terrible to know that they may have gotten sick from an exposure from coming to work.”
Erin Graham, assistant manager for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews in Roseburg, agreed with Smith that this could last longer than two weeks. No matter how long the second forced shutdown lasts, the consequences will be severe.
“Devastating,” Graham said Monday.
The shutdown will force staff hours to be cut at Red Robin along with other restaurants, including El Dorado restaurant, 368 NE Winchester, Roseburg.
Red Robin and El Dorado will remain open for to-go orders only.
On Monday, the trade group that represents restaurants and hotels in Oregon pushed back on the ordered shutdown.
In an open letter to state officials and the media, the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association said the two-week stoppage of dine-in service was unfair to the restaurant industry. The letter pointed to an Oregon Health Authority report released Thursday that found that out of 2,893 COVID-19 cases associated with workplaces, only 22 were tied to restaurants, representing 0.76% of current workplace outbreaks.
“We are running out of ways to express our deep concern about the correlation between dining room shutdowns and private behavior,” said Jason Brandt, president and CEO of the association. “If human interaction is going to take place during the course of the holiday season, then it is much more advantageous to have those interactions take place in controlled environments.”
The state association, which represents about 10,000 eateries and 2,000 lodging establishments, also pointed to the new limit for private gatherings of two households for a maximum of six people, saying the same standard should be allowed in restaurants across the state.
“Why are we allowing two private households to gather with up to six people in an uncontrolled environment and closing dining rooms when those same interactions can take place in a controlled dining room environment with oversight from a third party?” Brandt. said “We stand ready to help in getting this state back on track as thousands of livelihoods are at stake.”
The order comes amid skyrocketing cases of the coronavirus locally and statewide. Here in Douglas County, the number of total cases rose to 645 on Monday, including the 11th death. That compares to 387 cases countywide as recently as Nov. 1, representing a 67% increase in just over two weeks.
Statewide, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus is nearing 60,000, and the death total stood at 765 as of Monday.
Douglas County officials Monday warned residents of the speed with which the coronavirus is spreading, and pleaded with them to take steps to help slow that spread.
“Looking at our recent spike in cases locally, statewide, nationwide and worldwide, the potential for a continued increase in the numbers of COVID cases and deaths right now is alarming,” Commissioner Tim Freeman said Monday with the release of the latest number of cases. “We need your help in preventing the spread of COVID-19, now! Please keep your distance from others, stay home if you are sick, delay travel plans, postpone gatherings, wash your hands, sanitize surfaces and wear a mask. The life you save by preventing the spread of germs might be your own, your parents, your kids or your neighbors.”
Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, Douglas County Public Health Official, also urged people to take extra precautions in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“Please, if you are sick, even if you just have a runny nose or stuffy head, do not attend birthday parties, weddings, poker nights, prayer groups, church or go work out at the gym and expose others to your illness,” he said.
For many area businesses, the freeze order is so new they are still trying to figure out how they will deal with it and what it means both for the immediate future and long-term.
Matt Lund, interim CEO of the YMCA of Douglas County, said he will be meeting with staff on Tuesday to discuss plans for the future.
Diana Colby, director of the Parkview Skating Center in Roseburg, said she will have to shut the rink down for two weeks. Beyond that are a lot of unknowns.
Like everyone else, she is hoping for the best.
“I think we will be okay. Only time will tell,” Colby said. “I know the community doesn’t want to see us go away. Hopefully, it won’t be months.”
Smith, owner of TenDown Bowling & Entertainment, also tried to put a positive spin on things.
“We have these businesses and we can’t give up,” she said. “We’ll be on the other side of this some day.”
But just when that “some day” will be remains a mystery, she acknowledged.
“I wish we felt we are going to have our holidays, but everybody is realizing that this is probably going to be a quiet holiday season,” Smith said. “Hopefully we’ll be back for Christmas so we can decorate the place.”
(3) comments
I feel bad for businesses and the economic impact this will have on them, their employees, their families and our entire community. But I also believe this situation is of their own making because sooooo many Douglas County businesses encouraged the unsafe behavior of their patrons by not REQUIRING them to comply with social distancing and mask requirements. Many Douglas County businesses were more interested in making money than they were worried about their employees health. Like our Commissioners, Douglas County businesses could have set the example and MOST didn't.
Yep, I swear where I work at Costco we might be one of the few places now (maybe the only one) in roseburg to have a STRICT mask policy now starting this week where everyone has it attached to their face correctly or you're not shopping in their period. No more of people using their made up/imaginary medical conditions either they just happened to develop during the pandemic too.
I had posted this in another article, but this freeze also has caused people to all start acting stupid and show the IQ level of douglas county again. The toilet paper nonsense was nearly back to normal. We've had a strict limit 1 per membership since March. Friday after the governors announcement we had got a truck of a 1000 units of toilet paper in that morning. Normally that would last us atleast a few days. By the the time we closed that night we sold 823 of that, and the rest was gone by Sat afternoon. Sunday we had several signs hanging in the area where the paper products normally would be in big black bold typed letters and completely highlighted in bright neon highlighter saying we were out and we would possibly be getting another shipment later in the week. We may as well have not bothered hanging them up. I'd say 19 out of every 20 people made no effort to read them and just looked around aimlessly for the paper products we didn't have. I got to a point I was so tired of answering the same question over and over again, if anyone asked me I just said "I'll have to direct you to what that sign says because I can only explain the same story 10,000 times in one day!" <_< One person actually asked me "well what does it say?" Really? Now we can't even read? My favorites were the very few ones that actually took the time to read it (or knew how to read) and still had to ask as if they thought they were going to get a different answer. No, we just decided to hide all the paper products somewhere else and put those signs up for our own amusement.
There is absolutely no link with the virus and toilet paper. There is not a "shortage" and never was. Stores are simply just not met for entire populations of a city to come in one day and buy all of one product like they were doing it. But unfortunately just going by the recent numbers of people who voted for certain things and people during the election, its more clear than ever that we don't have a very high percentage of intelligent people in this town.
I suspect it has more to do with civil disobedience and who these people voted for president. There have been several articles recently about people whose last breath as they were dying was "coronavirus is a hoax."
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/nurse-says-covid-patients-claim-it-s-not-real-before-dying/ar-BB1b6xc2
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.