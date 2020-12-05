There is funding available for individuals and businesses in Douglas County who have been impacted by COVID-19, but those seeking these funds need to act quickly because the deadlines to apply are approaching.
The following programs are currently available, or will be available soon, to qualified residents and businesses.
COVID-19 Mortgage Relief ProgramThe Oregon Homeownership Stabilization Initiative (OHSI) has launched a mortgage relief program to help homeowners at risk of losing their homes due to COVID-19. The COVID-19 Mortgage Relief Program provides assistance to homeowners who have experienced a financial hardship to help them avoid foreclosure.
The program eligibility requirement criteria include:
- Became past due on mortgage payments after Jan. 1.
- Experiences a financial hardship such as job loss, reduced income, high medical costs, disability, death in the family, or divorce.
- Mortgage payment is no more than 45 percent of household monthly income.
More eligibility requirements, along with an FAQ and the application portal, are available on the OHSI website.
Roseburg Salvation ArmyThe Roseburg Salvation Army is providing a variety of assistance programs for individuals who have been impacted by COVID-19. Some of these programs include rental/mortgage payment assistance, water utility payment assistance, and sewer payment vouchers. Additionally, the Salvation Army provides meals, gas vouchers, and laundry payment assistance for qualifying individuals. In order to receive assistance, individuals must demonstrate that they are impacted by COVID-19. For details on the programs offered, please contact Capt. Kristy Church at kristy.church@usw.salvationarmy.org or at 541-248-2585.
UCAN Rent and Utility Relief Credit ProgramIf your household has been impacted by COVID-19 and your income is at or below 80% of the area median income, then you may be eligible for rent and utility assistance through United Community Action Network. Upon qualification, you may receive up to six months of rental credit support, including past due rent to April 2020. All rent payments will be sent directly to the landlord.
Applicants do not need to have a past-due or shut-off notice from their utility company to qualify. For applications and more information, please go to ucancap.org.
State of oregonThe State of Oregon will be issuing additional coronavirus relief funds, which are to be given to small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The grants will be distributed and managed by Douglas County in the coming weeks ahead. Program details, as of this writing, are still being developed. However, if you are a small business owner in Roseburg who has been impacted by COVID-19, you can sign up for alerts from the county. Email dcinfo@co.douglas.or.us to be added to the COVID Business Funding Program mailing list.
Roseburg Area Chamber of CommerceThe Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce will be providing free personal protective equipment (PPE) to businesses. To receive free PPE, businesses must apply through the Chamber’s website and demonstrate that they were financially impacted by COVID-19. The program, as of this writing, is set to launch by mid-December. Applications will become available on the Chamber’s web site. For more information, and to be notified of the program launch, contact the Chamber at info@roseburgareachamber.org.
For more information, please contact the City of Roseburg at info@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-6700.
