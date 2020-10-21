Students at Glide and Sutherlin high schools will have access to their own toolkits, thanks to donations from Harbor Freight Tools for Schools.
“I’m making a toolkit to give the students that are learning at home, so they can still do their projects at home,” Glide High School advanced skills teacher Ben Kercher said. “And then also, I’m going to issue the kit here at school so every student has their own toolkit. It’s more sanitary clean, safe working procedures because there’s no sharing of hand tools going on in the shop. It’ll make our shop more efficient because I don’t spend as much time wiping it down and cleaning tools, because everyone will have their own tools.”
Harbor Freight distributed 4,000 tool kits to public schools nationwide. Glide High School received 80 toolkits and Sutherlin High School received 200 kits. In Oregon, Grants Pass and North Marion High School also received toolkits through the program.
Danny Corwin, executive director of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, said, “We have been humbled by the incredible ingenuity and resilience we’ve seen from skilled trades teachers and students during the pandemic. We’re providing these tool kits because we believe that skilled trades jobs are essential to our country, now more than ever, and that means skilled trades education is essential, too.”
In 2018, Sutherlin teachers Wes Crawford and Josh Gary won the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Teaching Excellence award. Being a recipient of this award automatically qualified them to receive toolkits for their students this year.
Crawford, who teaches agricultural welding and agricultural sciences, and Gary, who teaches woodshop manufacturing, were then given the opportunity to extend the program to another school.
“We knew Ben had a full schedule of woods and metals courses in his ag program, and that he has a very successful program,” Crawford said. “We figured he would put it to great use and it would help him with working through the same challenges we are.”
The toolkits have general tools, such as tape measures, screwdrivers, squares and safety glasses, but will also be customized depending on the course.
Glide high school is offering full-time in-person classes for career technical education courses, but have a handful of students participating in distance learning.
In Sutherlin, students are slowly returning to school and the school has offered on-campus career technical education since the start of the year, allowing students to attend school twice a week in the afternoon.
Crawford said, “This has been extremely successful and highly important for students to learn valuable hands-on skills that simply cannot be taught virtually. These toolkits will allow students to have their own tool sets and do more without sharing hand equipment, an important protocol being followed during this time.”
Kercher said, “Students for one, they’re really excited about the new tools and it helps them by being more efficient in class, because they’ll have their own tools. And it’s going to help the students at home, that they can build their projects because they have the tools they need to do that. And it’ll be a huge help if we end up having to go to all distance learning.”
