Looking for a place to get out and enjoy the spring weather?
One option still open despite the coronavirus closures is to take a boat down to the river and go fishing.
Douglas County parks were closed this week after Gov. Kate Brown announced new restrictions designed to keep people at home.
The boat ramps had initially been closed, too, but the Douglas County Commissioners changed their minds and decided to leave them open so people could go fishing, said county spokeswoman Tamara Howell Thursday.
The governor said parks were to be closed in part because many people flocked to beaches and other outdoor recreation after a less restrictive call for people to practice social distancing.
Social distancing helps slow the spread of the virus, which can make a big difference in whether the healthcare system is able to keep up with the need.
Boating and fishing allow people to get outdoors without getting to close to anyone else.
