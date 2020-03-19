Higher education institutions will need to move to online learning as per an executive order issued by Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday evening, prohibiting in-person classroom interactions through April 28.

The newest direction from the governor’s office come two days after public kindergarten through 12th grade schools in Oregon received the same direction, in the state’s effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Umpqua Community College administrators were made aware of the orders in prior conversations with the Higher Education Coordinating Commission and the Oregon Community Colleges Association.

“Due to the work that has already taken place at UCC, the College is well ahead of this announcement by extending online academic delivery through May 1,” according to a statement posted on the Umpqua Community College website. Spring term has been postponed by a week and will now start on April 6, and classes will be online until May 1.

Umpqua Community College’s board of directors declared an emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic during a special meeting Tuesday morning, which would authorize President Debra Thatcher to take any and all action to ensure the continuation of education and the health and safety of students.

UCC declares an emergency amid coronavirus outbreak Umpqua Community College’s board of directors declared an emergency in response to the coron…

Umpqua Community College has only been updating its website, the voicemail for spokeswoman Tiffany Coleman was full and could not take any additional messages. The community college is relaying information to current students and employees, but it is unclear how it plans to communicate with prospective students.

“I know students have worked hard this school year, and we’re doing everything we can to help them safely finish their learning. But we’re also learning more about this disease every day, and social distancing is key to keeping Oregonians safe,” said Brown. “I understand there are seniors getting ready to graduate this spring, and I want to assure them that our universities and community colleges are working hard to make sure they can get their diplomas.”

The order also limits on-campus operations to critical functions, which include dining services and dormitories as a way to ensure students have a safe place to live and eat.

“Governor Brown’s clear guidance will help Oregon’s colleges and universities statewide to move forward into spring term with the utmost priority placed on the health of our communities, while they continue their educational missions during this extraordinarily hard time,” said Ben Cannon, director of Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission. “The students, faculty, and staff who are impacted by these changes should know that the important roles they play in this transformation are all critical to help slow the growth of COVID-19. Shifting almost entirely to remote delivery will help ensure that Oregon’s colleges and universities can continue to prepare thousands of students with degrees and certificates they are working so hard to achieve.”

Umpqua Community College has released new budget guidelines and is no longer hiring new personnel and has banned non-essential college-related travel through June 30.

NWAC cancels rest of spring sports season at Umpqua Community College, elsewhere A season nearly two years in the making was cut short on Tuesday as the Northwest Athletic C…

The emergency declaration was passed during a video conference meeting that started at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An agenda for the meeting erroneously stated the start time as noon, and six people waited more than 30 minutes for the noon meeting to start before being notified of its earlier start time. An audio file of the 8:30 a.m. meeting was expected to be released, but had not been released as of Thursday morning.

{div id=”tncms-region-article_bottom_content” class=”tncms-region hidden-print”} {/div}